Hartford Athletic Returns Home, Faces AC Connecticut
Published on May 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
HARTFORD, Conn. - After picking up a point in a 0-0 draw against New England Mutiny last time out, Hartford Athletic returns to Trinity Health Stadium to take on AC Connecticut in United Soccer League W League play on Wednesday, May 27th. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
HARTFORD ATHLETIC VS. AC CONNECTICUT
WHEN: Wednesday, May 27th, 7:30 PM
WHERE: Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford CT
HOW TO WATCH: WFSB.com, THE WAX
SEEKING HISTORY
As much of a ripple effect as Hartford Athletic has left and continues to leave on the city of Hartford, the USL W League, and the game of soccer for the next generation of young players, there's still work to be done. Hartford had yet to score their first goal as a club as well as secure their first victory. There may be no better time to accomplish both feats than Wednesday night in front of a home crowd.
SCOUTING REPORT
AC Connecticut heads into Wednesday night with one match under their belt - a 3-3 draw against Hudson Valley back on May 16th. In the tie, Gabby Capra scored a hat-trick, including a match-tying tally in the 90th minute, to earn the squad a point in the league standings.
For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, and Instagram @hfdathletic_w.
Stay tuned in to Hartford Athletic socials for updates on our injury report, brought to you by The Flood Law Firm.
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