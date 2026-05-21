Preview: Hartford Athletic Continues Road Trip at FC Tulsa
Published on May 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
TULSA, OK - Hartford Athletic travels to FC Tulsa on Friday, May 22nd, for a United Soccer League Championship matchup. Kickoff is slated for 8:30 p.m.
HARTFORD ATHLETIC VS. FC TULSA
WHEN: Friday, May 22nd, 8:30 p.m.
WHERE: ONEOK Field, Tulsa OK
HOW TO WATCH: THE WAX, ESPN+
MOMENTUM IN FULL SWING
Hartford Athletic heads into the tilt with two wins in their last two matches, outscoring their opponents 4-1 and nicking just eight shots on goal in that span. The offense has found consistencies and established sustainable patterns while the defense, led by Antony Siaha in goal, continues to stay tough to play against. It'll take a full team effort, building off of the efforts from their previous two outings, to take down FC Tulsa and capture three points in the USL Championship standings.
SCOUTING REPORT
FC Tulsa arrives to Friday night's matchup with a 3-2-3 overall record (12 points) in the USL Championship, good for seventh place in the Western Conference standings. They come into the contest on a three-match win streak, kickstarted with an impressive 4-1 triumph over El Paso Locomotive back on April 29. Their offense spreads amongst several contributors, led by Rémi Cabral who leads the club with three tallies in eight appearances.
BEFORE THE HUDDLE
"FC Tulsa hosted the final last year, they are well coached and an accomplished group of players with some great recent results in the league," said General Manager and Head Coach Brendan Burke. "Our focus is on remaining connected and committed defensively on the road this week. Two teams in good form always makes for an entertaining match up."
For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, and Instagram @hfdathletic.
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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