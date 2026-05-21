Switchbacks FC Announces Expansion of the Scouting Department

Published on May 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC is proud to announce the expansion of the Scouting Department, led by Zach Zandi, Head Scout & Technical Development Coach. This strategic growth is designed to strengthen the club's player identification and evaluation capabilities, allowing for a more comprehensive and systematic approach to recruiting talent that aligns with the team's style of play and long-term roster goals.

The newly expanded department will implement a structured evaluation process, focused on discovering emerging talent from both professional and amateur leagues across the globe. By leveraging advanced scouting methods and data-driven insights, the department aims to identify players who not only possess exceptional skill but also fit the tactical and cultural profile of the Switchbacks organization.

"The creation of the scouting department is a big step forward for us as a club. With (Zach) Zandi leading it, along with the talented scouts coming on board, it gives us a true sense of direction in how we identify Switchbacks players and people that are the right fit for us," said Head Coach Alan McCann. "Zandi's eye for talent, top-level football IQ, and unique understanding of what it takes to be successful in this building make him the perfect person to lead the department."

As part of this expansion, the club will welcome three new scouts Julian Lucumi, Alan O'Connor, Sean Pierce who will work under Zandi's leadership to conduct in-depth player assessments. All evaluations will be reviewed and verified by Switchbacks analyst Tom Harman, ensuring the highest level of accuracy and consistency in player reporting. In addition to the contracted scouting staff, a dedicated team of volunteer scouts will continue to support the club's talent identification efforts.

"This is a really exciting step for the club. We've been intentional about building something that goes beyond just finding players; it's about creating a process, a standard, and a culture around how we identify and evaluate talent," said Zandi. "Adding these three scouts to our staff is a meaningful milestone, and now we have the people in place to execute that vision at a higher level."

Developing the scouting department marks a significant milestone for the Switchbacks FC, showing the commitment to strategic growth and competitive performance for years to come.







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