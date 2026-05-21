Defenders Jack Gurr and Freddy Kleemann Sign Multi-Year Contract Extensions

Published on May 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Republic FC announced today the club has signed contract extensions with defenders Jack Gurr and Freddy Kleemann. Per club policy, the full terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"Jack and Freddy are elite players who make everyone around them better," said Head Coach Neill Collins. "They set the standard every day with their professionalism, competitiveness, and leadership, and play a huge part of our team culture. We're confident that they will continue to drive our club forward as we compete for trophies."

"These extensions reflect the direction we're heading as an organization," said Republic FC President and General Manager Tim Holt. "As we prepare for an exciting new era with our new downtown stadium, we are committed to investing in top talent, building long-term success on and off the field, and establishing a championship-caliber club that proudly represents the Indomitable spirit of the Sacramento region."

"Since the moment I arrived at the club, the city has shown me so much love and appreciation. Over the years, this has become my home and I've built a great connection with the Sacramento community," said Defender Jack Gurr. "I'm very happy to be extending my stay here in Sacramento and looking forward to an exciting future."

"Sacramento has truly become my home, both on and off the field. I couldn't be prouder to keep representing this club and competing for trophies alongside this incredible group. Every day I'm pushing to be the best version of myself, and this city gives me every reason to," said Defender Freddy Kleemann. "To the fans, your support means everything. I can't wait to give you something to celebrate."

Gurr first joined Republic FC in 2022 and has cemented himself as one of the best two-way defenders in USL Championship. He has played a pivotal role in the club's most historic moments in recent years, from the run to the 2022 Open Cup Final and hosting the 2025 USL Cup Final, to four consecutive playoff berths and an appearance in the 2023 Western Conference Final.

Across all competitions, he has made 147 appearances (12,118 minutes) and 29 assists - all ranked in the top five in club history - as well as 9 goals. Gurr's performance has not only made him an all-time favorite among Republic FC fans, but has also earned him top praise across the league with three All-League selections, two Defender of the Year nominations, two USL Players Association Best XI, and multiple Team of the Week honors.

Kleemann joined Republic FC's defensive unit in 2025 after a preseason trial. He quickly impressed the technical staff and earned a full contract before going on to anchor the top defense in the Western Conference.

His 126 aerial duels won ranked first across the entire league, and he finished in the top five with 178 clearances to lead Republic FC with four Team of the Week selections. Sacramento finished the campaign with 19 clean sheets across all competitions and just 27 goals conceded in league play, the best mark in the West. To date, Kleemann has made 48 appearances (4,055 minutes), maintained an overall passing accuracy of 84% and featured in 26 clean sheets, as well as scoring the opening goal of the 2026 season.

On the heels of a three-game win streak, Republic FC returns to play this Saturday with an away match against Western Conference leader San Antonio FC. Kickoff from Toyota Field in San Antonio, Texas is set for 5:30 p.m. PT and the contest will be broadcast on FOX40+ and ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 21, 2026

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