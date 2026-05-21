Match Preview: Republic FC at San Antonio FC

Published on May 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Overview: SAC @ SA

Date: Saturday, May 23

Location: Toyota Field

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m.

Watch: FOX40+, ESPN+

Know Your Club - Republic FC

Neill Collins' squad comes into Saturday's contest on a three-game win streak across USL competitions. Last weekend, Republic FC put together a textbook victory over NorCal rival Oakland Roots to maintain its spot on top of the USL Cup Group 1 table. An all-out defensive effort silenced one of the league's top offenses as Oakland posted a total of just five shots all night. On the other end of the pitch, Mayele Malango continuously drove Sacramento's attack down the left flank before finding the game-winner with a beautiful curling shot in the 56th minute. The Malawi international has now scored three goals in this year's USL Cup. The assist came from Pep Casas, who has earned a spot in the last two starting lineups.

A few Quails also returned to the lineup after injury. Jared Timmer - the club's 2024 leader in appearances and minutes - made his 2026 debut after an offseason procedure that delayed his training camp. Midfielders Mark-Anthony Kaye and Danny Crisostomo came on as second-half subs after a four-week absence and helped Republic FC see the match out to claim all three points.

As the Western Conference table stands, Republic FC currently sits fifth, but with a game in hand against most of the conference. The Boys in Old Glory Red are near the top for points per game. Saturday's match marks the third consecutive contest against a top-conference opponent, a challenge that Neill Collins and his team are prepared to meet head on as they head into the summer.

"I think for the players, it's easy to get motivated when they're playing against the teams at the top of the table," said Collins. "That's where we want to be and to get there, and so we have to beat those teams. We give the standings enough recognition at this point in the season, and we want to go out and put a marker down for us as a team."

Know Your Opponent - San Antonio FC

After opening the season with a five-game undefeated streak, San Antonio holds the top spot in the Western Conference and comes into Saturday's match having not suffered a loss since April 8.

Last week in USL Cup play, SAFC grabbed a 1-0 victory over reigning League One champion One Knoxville. Knoxville came out as the more dangerous team, but instead it was San Antonio who netted the eventual game winner just before halftime when Tiago Suarez headed in a corner kick from Dmitrii Efrofeev. Suarez, a Sacramento native and product of Republic FC's youth development academy, joined San Antonio earlier this year on loan from New England Revolution. The 21-year-old signed a USL Academy Contract with Republic FC in 2022 and was a part of the squad that reached the U.S. Open Cup Final.

Jorge Hernandez leads San Antonio with five goals, while former Republic FC forward Cristian Parano leads the team with four assists.

Head-to-Head

Republic FC holds the advantage in this all-time series with an 8-5-4 record. After playing to a nil-nil draw in their first head-to-head last year, Sacramento surged to a 3-1 win at Toyota Field marking the club's first win in San Antonio since 2019.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 21, 2026

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