DCFC Aims for Third Straight Win in Road Clash with Loudoun United

Published on May 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release









Detroit City FC huddle around Head Coach Danny Dichio

(Detroit City FC) Detroit City FC huddle around Head Coach Danny Dichio(Detroit City FC)

DETROIT - Detroit City FC heads back on the road to close a busy week in the USL Championship Eastern Conference, traveling to Virginia to face Loudoun United FC on Saturday evening at Segra Field.

Detroit City enters the weekend sitting second in the Eastern Conference on 16 points through nine matches (5-1-3, +4 goal difference), part of a tightly packed group chasing early leader Tampa Bay Rowdies. Loudoun United currently occupies the 11th spot in the East with eight points (1-5-2, -2 goal difference), having drawn five of its first eight league contests.

Loudoun's lone win came on opening day at Brooklyn, but the Virginia side has been difficult to put away, taking points off Oakland, Hartford, Louisville and Birmingham before a road loss to Tampa Bay last time out. Detroit City, meanwhile, has alternated results in recent weeks but is unbeaten in two straight league outings after an away win over Forward Madison in the Prinx Cup and a home win over Miami FC.

Recent form

Loudoun arrives home looking to respond from its first defeat since March after a 3-1 setback at Tampa Bay, a match that snapped a six-game unbeaten run built largely on draws. Prior to that, Loudoun's attack had produced multiple goals in four consecutive outings, including a 3-3 draw with Louisville City FC and back-to-back 2-2 home results against Birmingham Legion FC and Oakland Roots SC. Detroit City's defense has conceded just eight goals in nine matches, with four clean sheets already in the books heading into Saturday's contest.

By the numbers

Through nine matches, Detroit City has scored 12 goals and conceded eight, while Loudoun has scored 11 and allowed 13 through eight fixtures. Detroit City has generated 124 shots and 37 shots on target, good for a 13 percent conversion rate, while Loudoun has 85 shots, 23 on target and an 18 percent conversion rate. Defensively, Detroit sits among the league's stingier sides, with four clean sheets to Loudoun's three and a slightly lower goals-against total despite playing one additional match. Both teams sit close in passing volume and accuracy, with Detroit completing 3,380 passes at 77 percent and Loudoun 3,149 at 78 percent.

Players to watch

For Loudoun, forward Thor Úlfarsson has been the focal point in the final third, leading the side with five goals and 20 total shots, including eight on target. Midfielders Jake Murphy and Rasmus Aman share the team lead with two assists apiece, with Aman also pacing Loudoun in chances created.

Detroit City's attack has been led by Darren Smith, who has a team-best six goals and 16 shots on target in all competitions. In midfield, Ates Diouf has chipped in two assists and a team-high 29 shots, while captain Devon Amoo-Mensah leads Detroit City in distribution with 444 completed passes.

Series history

This will be the seventh meeting between Detroit City FC and Loudoun United FC since City joined the USL Championship in 2022, with the all-time series tightly contested. Loudoun took the most recent matchup, a 1-0 win at Keyworth Stadium on Oct. 11, 2025, but Detroit has claimed two of the last four, including a 3-0 road victory in Leesburg in October 2023. Across the last six meetings, each club has recorded two wins, with two draws rounding out a series that has rarely offered much separation on the scoreboard. Saturday's match offers Detroit an immediate chance to respond to last fall's home defeat while maintaining early-season pressure on the Eastern Conference leaders.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 21, 2026

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