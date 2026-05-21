FC Tulsa Announce 'Summer of Soccer' Pass

Published on May 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa is excited to introduce the Summer of Soccer Pass, your ticket to summer soccer in northeast Oklahoma. Score the best deal in Tulsa this summer as the world's biggest soccer cup takes center stage.

For only $199 all-in for four passes or $79 for one pass, you or your group can attend up to eight FC Tulsa games with lawn seating, saving you nearly 50% on the face value. Join in on the soccer frenzy, and enjoy the goals, giveaways and fun that will last all summer long at ONEOK Field!

Don't wait! This deal ends on June 5, 2026 while supplies last. Click here to see FAQs.

Below is the summer soccer schedule for FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field:

Date Opponent Time Promotion Sponsor Giveaway Additional

Saturday, June 6* San Antonio FC 7:30 p.m. Route 66 Night Visit Tulsa Route 66 Shirt Postgame Fireworks Show

Wednesday, June 17 Monterey Bay FC 7:30 p.m. Western Night FC Tulsa Kid's Cowboy Hat

Saturday, June 20 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 7:30 p.m. Native Nations Night Poster

Saturday, July 4 Sacramento Republic FC 7:30 p.m. 4th of July Bill Knight Ford FC Tulsa USA Sunglasses Giveaway Postgame Fireworks Show

Saturday, July 18 El Paso Locomotive FC 7:30 p.m. World of Soccer Night World Cup Scarf Giveaway Photos with Santa

Saturday, July 25 Lexington SC 7:30 p.m. Christmas in July Ascension St. John Ugly Sweater Shirt

Saturday, August 8 Detroit City FC 7:30 p.m. Greenwood Night Bank of Oklahoma Greenwood Shirt

Saturday, August 29 Rhode Island FC 7:30 p.m. Back to School Night StretchLab Lunch Bag

* USL Cup match

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Friday, May 22 as it takes on Hartford Athletic at 7:30 p.m. in an interleague clash on Hometown Heroes Night with promotional highlights including a water bottle giveaway for the first 1,000 fans at the gate.

First responders, military members and medical personnel can show their IDs or badges at the box office for $8 GA Lawn tickets or $12 corner tickets behind home plate. Additional tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on Fox23 and streamed on ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 21, 2026

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