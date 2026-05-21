Match Preview: LDN vs DET

Published on May 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC returns to Segra Field this Saturday, May 23, to host Detroit City FC. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. ET as the Red-and-White look to capitalize on home-field advantage and secure a vital three points in Eastern Conference action.

The Matchup

Loudoun United enters Saturday's match coming off a strong result against Brooklyn FC, where the Red-and-White earned their first win of the season and delivered a gritty performance on the road. Loudoun will now look to carry that momentum back to Segra Field and turn another complete team effort into three points at home.

Detroit City FC comes to Leesburg as an experienced and organized side in the USL Championship. Known for its physical style, defensive structure and ability to make games difficult, Detroit will look to limit Loudoun's chances and capitalize on key moments throughout the match.

For Loudoun, Saturday's match is an opportunity to build on recent attacking production and turn a strong performance into a result. The Red-and-White will look to stay sharp defensively, play with tempo in possession and use the energy at Segra Field to push for a full 90-minute effort.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on the upcoming game:

"They are a well-coached and organized team, so we know they are going to make things difficult for us. From our side, the performances have been moving in the right direction over the last few matches. Now the focus is on turning those performances into wins. We have had too many draws this season, and if we can start converting those into three points, it puts us in a much stronger position."

Notes

Loudoun United FC holds a 2-2-4 all-time record against Detroit City FC and enters Saturday's match unbeaten in the last three meetings between the two sides, including wins in each of the last two matchups.

How Can I Follow the Match?

Saturday's USL Championship match against Detroit City FC kicks off at 6:00 p.m. ET and will be streamed on DC News Now and ESPN+.

Follow Loudoun United FC

To keep up with news and information on the team, follow @loudoununitedfc on X and Instagram.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.