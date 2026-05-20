FC Tulsa Launches 'Hometown Heroes Night' for May 22 Match

Published on May 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa is excited to announce Hometown Heroes Night, a promotion for its upcoming home match against Hartford Athletic on Friday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m. at ONEOK Field.

Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on Fox23 and streamed on ESPN+.

Promotional highlights of Friday's match include an FC Tulsa water bottle giveaway for the first 1,000 fans at the gate. First responders, military members and medical personnel can show their IDs or badges at the box office for $8 GA Lawn tickets or $12 corner tickets behind home plate.

Before the match, fans can check out a Saracen vehicle along with Tulsa Police Department motorcycles and patrol cars. There will also be a Thank-a-Hero card station to write a kind letter to the first responders in the Tulsa community along with a truck from Andolini's Pizzeria in the outfield.

Additionally, there will be a helicopter flyover during the pre-match festivities from Tulsa PD. Halftime will also see the club honor the hometown heroes in attendance along with the 138th Fighter Wing.

This match is the first for FC Tulsa against an Eastern Conference opponent this season as they look to build off their three-match win streak across all competitions. The Scissortails welcome Hartford Athletic to ONEOK Field as they hope for a statement victory heading into the summer.

Hometown Heroes Night is presented by OSU Medicine. The premium catering provider for the match is Andolini's Pizzeria.







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