Rowdies Summer Reading Score Through Stories Returns for 2026

Published on May 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the return of the USL Championship team's summer reading program, Score through Stories, for its second year. Score through Stories emphasizes the Rowdies commitment to championing education as a pathway to achievement and empowering students through the joy of literacy.

The more kids read with Score through Stories, the more prizes they can earn. Prizes include a Family 4 Pack for Great Explorations Museum, Rowdies sunglasses, and the ultimate prize for participants who read 12 or more hours is two tickets to an eligible Rowdies home match at Al Lang Stadium.

This year, kids and parents can pick up a Score through Stories Playbook Card at any library in Hillsborough or Pinellas County, or at Great Explorations Museum in St. Petersburg. Playbook Cards can also be downloaded and printed at home by visiting rowdiessoccer.com/score-through-stories.

Readers will mark each reading milestone on their Playbook Card as they qualify for different prizes. A parent or guardian must sign the Playbook Card as the child accomplishes each milestone. Participants can bring their signed Playbook Card to their local library or Great Explorations Children's Museum, where a representative from the library or museum will sign their card and distribute reading prizes.

Score through Stories Reading Prizes

Read 3 hours to earn a Family 4 Pack for Great Explorations Museum and Strip Sticker!

Read 4 more hours to earn a pair of Rowdies Sunglasses!

Read 5 more hours to earn 2 tickets for an eligible Rowdies home match!

Score through Stories ticket vouchers can be redeemed for the following Rowdies matches:

June 13, vs Hartford Athletic, 7:30 PM

July 4, vs Lexington, 6:00 PM

July 11, vs FC Naples,7:30 PM

August 15, vs Rhode Island FC, 7:30 PM

September 5, vs Brooklyn FC, 7:30 PM

October 3, vs Miami FC, 7:30 PM

For additional email on the Score through Stories program, please email scorethroughstories@rowdiessoccer.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 19, 2026

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