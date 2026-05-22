Rowdies Acquire Defender Isaiah LeFlore on Loan from Nashville SC

Published on May 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the addition of defender Isaiah LeFlore on loan from Major League Soccer's Nashville SC, pending league and federation approval.

"Isaiah is an athletic and front-footed full-back that will instantly make our squad stronger as we enter a busy summer period," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "We look forward to welcoming him to the team and working with him and we thank our friends at Nashville for helping make this loan happen."

LeFlore joined Nashville ahead of the 2026 MLS season and has since made two appearances for the club's MLS Next Pro affiliate, Huntsville City SC. Prior to Nashville, LeFlore spent two seasons with Philadelphia Union, featuring regularly for Philadelphia Union II in MLS Next Pro. Last year, the 23-year-old defender gained his first USL Championship experience while on loan to Detroit City FC for the final two months of the season. LeFlore made 11 appearances and tallied one goal during his short stint to help Detroit lock up a playoff spot.

A native of Minnesota, LeFlore's path to professional soccer started at the youth level with Shattuck-St. Mary's in Minneapolis. Following that, he moved overseas to play for the youth academy of AD Oeiras in Portugal from 2016 to 2019. He returned to U.S. soil in 2020 to sign with Sporting Kansas City II, where he made 26 appearances over two seasons. LeFlore also played for S.C. Braga's reserve team, S.C. Braga B, in Portugal's Liga 3 before eventually landing in Texas with Houston Dynamo 2 for another stint in MLS Next Pro. While in Houston, he notched six goals and six assists over 36 appearances.

LeFlore arrived in Tampa Bay this week and is eligible for selection for the Rowdies home matchup against Phoenix Rising FC this weekend at Al Lang Stadium. Saturday's match is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. as the Rowdies aim to extend their unbeaten start to the season.







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