Governor McKee, Commissioner Infante-Green, and Rhode Island FC Announce Week 3 Attendance Matters Challenge Winners
Published on May 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC News Release
PROVIDENCE, RI - As part of the statewide Attendance Matters RI campaign, today, Governor Dan McKee, Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, and Rhode Island Football Club announced the winners of week 3 of the RIFC Attendance Matters Challenge, recognizing Rhode Island schools with the highest weekly attendance and most improved attendance rates across elementary, middle, and high schools.
The following schools are the RIFC Attendance Matters Challenge Winners for the week of May 11-May 15, 2026*:
Elementary: Nayatt School, Barrington - 98.2% weekly attendance rate
Middle: Barrington Middle School - 97.2% weekly attendance rate
High School: Segue Institute for Learning - Legacy High School* - 94.8% weekly attendance rate
The following schools were recognized for demonstrating the most improved attendance week-over-week:
Elementary: Hope Elementary School, Scituate - 6.7 percentage point improvement in weekly attendance rate
Middle: Wickford Middle School, North Kingstown - 1.4 percentage point improvement in weekly attendance rate
High School: Toll Gate High School, Warwick - 2.3 percentage point improvement in weekly attendance rate
The RIFC Attendance Matters Challenge runs from late April through May 2026, recognizing six schools each week for strong or improving attendance-24 schools total. Winning schools earn the chance to attend a Rhode Island FC game, with winners honored at the stadium during the June 6 Kids Night game. This effort builds on statewide progress in attendance, including a 12-percentage-point drop in chronic absenteeism statewide and over 3.7 million recovered learning hours since the pandemic.
For more information on the partnership and Rhode Island's work to improve attendance, visit AttendanceMattersRI.org.
*As of 6:00 a.m. on May 20, 2026.
*While East Greenwich High School and Barrington High School had higher attendance rates for the week of May 11-May 15, 2026, both schools had previously won the RIFC Attendance Matters Challenge. Each school in Rhode Island is only eligible to win the challenge once.
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