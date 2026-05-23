Rhode Island FC Returns to Centreville Bank Stadium for Nationally-Televised World Soccer Night Clash vs. Brooklyn FC, Presented by Cox Communications

Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







Brooklyn FC is winless in its last four games across all competitions, and is currently riding the three-game losing skid. It most recently fell 2-0 to Hartford Athletic in the Prinx Tires USL Cup group stage, failing to score for the second-straight game and extending its scoreless stretch to 195 minutes across all competitions. It has been just shy of a month since Brooklyn's last win, which was a 3-0 win over USL League One side New York Cosmos on April 25, and the club is 0W-3L-0T on the road this season. Despite the stretch of poor form, Brooklyn has offensive firepower in its ranks - 22-year-old talent Markus Anderson leads the team with four goals, while Juan Carlos Obregón Jr., who won the 2025 USL League One golden boot with 17 goals last season, has two across all competitions this year.

Outside of the Prinx Tires USL Cup, Rhode Island FC is unbeaten in four of its last five regular-season games (2W-1L-2T), and six of its last seven games across all competitions against USL Championship opposition (3W-1L-3T). In RIFC's last regular-season game, a 1-1 tie vs. the league-leading Tampa Bay Rowdies, JJ Williams scored his team-leading fifth goal of the season across all competitions, and Nick Scardina logged his first career assist for the club. The goal made Rhode Island FC one of just three teams to take points from the league leaders this season. In RIFC's last three regular-season home games, it has earned results against two of the top five teams in the Eastern Conference standings, including an explosive 4-0 win vs. Charleston Battery on April 22.

WHAT

Rhode Island FC hosts Brooklyn FC at Centreville Bank Stadium in Week 12 of the 2026 USL Championship season.

WHO

Rhode Island FC

Brooklyn FC

WHEN

Saturday, May 23

7:30 p.m. ET

WHERE

Centreville Bank Stadium

11 Tidewater St.

Pawtucket, R.I. 02860

BROADCAST

CBS Sports Network

RADIO

790 The Score (WPRV 790 AM)

THEME

World Soccer Night

GATE GIVEAWAY

Tote Bags, courtesy of Cox Communications - first 3,500 fans







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 23, 2026

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