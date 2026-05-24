Republic FC Streak Snapped; San Antonio Stands Tall After Second Half Siege
Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
Republic FC's three game win streak ended on the road in a 2-1 loss to San Antonio FC. Two early goals gave the Western Conference leaders the difference at home. Despite a dominant possession performance and a second half that put San Antonio under constant pressure, Republic FC was unable to pull a point from the match - its first loss on the road this year. Arturo Rodriguez continued his solid campaign with his third assist of the year as Forster Ajago netted his second goal.
Danny Vitiello was first called into action in the 16th minute when Christian Sorto took a left-footed shot from just outside the box. Vitiello easily made the save and collected the rebound before a San Antonio player could get another touch to it.
Sacramento had its first chance on goal in the 26th minute. Arturo Rodriguez snuck in a shot from the top of the box that beat the keeper, but hit the post. The rebound reached Forster Ajago for a toe poke, but the keeper made the save.
San Antonio responded to Sacramento's press quickly with a goal. Dmitrii Erofeev slotted a pass to Christian Sorto in the attacking third. On a quick turn, Sorto shot from the top of the box to open the scoring. Erofeev would find the back of the net himself in the 33rd minute when he intercepted a pass in Sacramento's defensive third and placed a shot inside of the back post.
Dominik Wanner provided a spark off the bench as he came on to start the second half. The German winger ran onto the ball as it bounced through San Antonio's defense, and sent a shot across the face of goal, but ultimately the attempt went wide.
The pressure continued and the Indomitable Club capitalized on a corner kick in the 55th minute. A short play set up Pep Casas for a through ball to Arturo Rodriguez. Rodriguez sent a cross into the crowded box where Forster Ajago pounced to push it past goalkeeper Joseph Batrouni. The play marked Ajago's second goal of the regular season and Rodriguez's team-leading third.
Aaron Essel would try his luck on goal in the 60th minute as the defense gave him enough space to skip a low shot on target, but the goalkeeper hit the deck to push the ball wide. Sacramento continued to look like the more dangerous team as the match progressed, but constant whistles - and a combined eight yellow cards in the final 30 minutes of play - made it difficult for things to stay in rhythm.
In the opening minute of stoppage time, Mayele Malango sent a cross into the box for a volley from Dominik Wanner, but the attempt would go high of the target. Sacramento kept pushing for an equalizer with three more shots in stoppage time, until the referee blew the final whistle.
Republic FC closes out its three-game road stretch next Saturday against Phoenix Rising FC. The match from Phoenix Rising Stadium kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on FOX40+ and ESPN+. The Indomitable Club will return home to host Monterey Bay FC on Pride Night on June 6. Tickets to the 8:00 p.m. match - including a limited-edition ticket + scarf package - are available now at SacRepublicFC.com.
Sacramento Republic FC 1 - 2 San Antonio FC
USL Championship
Toyota Stadium, San Antonio, Texas
May 23, 2026
Scoring Summary: SAC - Forster Ajago (Arturo Rodriguez) 55'; SA - Christian Sorto (Dmitrii Erofeev) 27', Dmitrii Erofeev 33'
Misconduct Summary: SAC - Mayele Malango (caution) 19', Mark-Anthony Kaye (caution) 68', Aaron Essel (caution) 77' ; SA - Akeem Ward (caution) 59', Christian Sorto (caution) 67', Mikey Maldonado (caution) 73', Jorge Hernandez (caution) 75', Joseph Batrouni (caution) 83', Santiago Patiño (caution) 98'
Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C), Jared Timmer (Mark-Anthony Kaye 45'), Michel Benitez (Ryan Spaulding 80'), Jack Gurr, Aaron Essel, Pep Casas, Arturo Rodriguez, Mayele Malango, Tyler Wolff (Dominik Wanner 45'), Forster Ajago (Kyle Edwards 65')
Unused substitutes: Jacob Randolph, Brooks Doolittle, Chibi Ukaegbu
Stats: Shots: 15, Shots on Goal: 6, Saves: 3, Fouls: 12, Corner Kicks: 7, Offsides: 2
San Antonio FC: Joseph Batrouni, Mitchell Taintor (C), Tiago Suarez, Alex Crognale, Emil Cuello, Akeem Ward, Jorge Hernandez (Nelson Flores 84'), Dmitrii Erofeev (Curt Calov 71'), Lucio Berron, Mikey Maldonado, Christian Sorto (Santiago Patiño 71')
Unused substitutes: Richard Sanchez, Luke Haakenson, Daniel Barbir, Rece Buckmaster, Leonides Urrutia, Angel Mercado
Stats: Shots: 9, Shots on Goal: 5, Saves: 5, Fouls: 19, Corner Kicks: 0, Offsides: 9
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