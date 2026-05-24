Brooklyn FC's Jaden Servania Called up to Puerto Rico for Saudi Arabia Friendly

Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn FC Men today announced that midfielder Jaden Servania has been called up to the Puerto Rico Men's National Team, El Huracán Azul, for an upcoming international friendly against Saudi Arabia ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Puerto Rico will face Saudi Arabia on June 5 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, as part of Saudi Arabia's final preparations for this summer's World Cup.

Servania has represented Puerto Rico at the senior international level since 2021 and was most recently called up during the March FIFA window for the FIFA Series Puerto Rico 2026.

Servania has made six appearances across all competitions for Brooklyn FC in the 2026 season, with four starts and 290 minutes. He has scored one goal, recorded three key passes, and completed 49 passes at a 70% success rate. Defensively, he has contributed three clearances and won eight fouls, while also drawing three yellow cards.

Brooklyn FC Men remain on the road with a contest on Saturday, May 31, against Sporting Jax at 2:00 p.m. ET before returning home for the club's annual Pride Night on June 7 in Prinx Tires USL Cup action against Portland Hearts of Pine. Tickets are available on SeatGeek.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 23, 2026

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