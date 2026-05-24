Battery Fall, 1-0, to New Mexico on Late Goal

Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







The Charleston Battery were dealt a 1-0 defeat against New Mexico United in the Black and Yellow Derby at Isotopes Park on Saturday. After a 0-0 first half, the game was decided by an 81st minute goal for the hosts by Kipp Keller. Charleston made several advances to level the score late in the match, but were unable to overcome the New Mexico defense.

Play kicked off amid temperatures in the low 80s and humidity levels hovering around just 10% for the sixth all-time meeting between the clubs. Houssou Landry issued the first warning shot in the 3rd minute with an audacious attempt from distance, but it was routinely corralled by goalkeeper Kristopher Shakes.

Action turned cagey through the first quarter-hour as both sides sized each other up. Goalkeeper Luis Zamudio made his first save in the 22nd minute, a calm save to deny Valentin Noel.

Maalique Foster nearly broke the game open in the 26th minute with a sublime turn-and-shoot inside the box that forced a diving save from Shakes.

Zamudio was tested again in the 32nd minute to deny Dayonn Harris and keep the game scoreless. The moment was a notable one for Zamudio as it marked his 200th career save in the USL Championship regular season.

New Mexico nearly found the opener in the 38th minute when Harris broke free for a one-on-one against Zamudio. However, Zamudio came off his line and did enough to force Harris to send his shot just wide of the post.

Joey Akpunonu made a clutch clearance off the line in the 44th minute, blocking Niall Reid-Stephen's shot as the last line of defense.

The game went into halftime tied at 0-0. New Mexico had more shots by a margin of eight to three in the first 45 minutes.

Play resumed in the second half with all still to play for at Isotopes Park.

Charleston came out of the break on the front foot. Langston Blackstock fired in a shot on target in the 47th minute that was saved by Shakes. The Battery had four shots to New Mexico's two in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

New Mexico managed to take a 1-0 lead in the 81st minute via Kipp Keller.

The Battery nearly leveled the score in the 88th minute when Jeremy Kelly and Graham Smith connected to tee up Colton Swan inside the box, however Swan's strike was just barely deflected by a sliding Niko Hämäläinen.

Graham Smith also almost found the equalizer in stoppage time, with a header on target from inside the box, but his shot went straight to the hands of Shakes.

Charleston were unable to find a goal before the final whistle, falling 1-0 to New Mexico.

The result moves the Battery's record to 4W-4L-1D (13pts), placing them in sixth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Charleston's next match will be at home against Detroit City FC on Sat., May 30, for Military Appreciation Night at Patriots Point. The match kicks off a slate of three consecutive weekends with home gams, and tickets for the fixture are on sale now via SeatGeek.com, the club's exclusive digital ticketing provider.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.