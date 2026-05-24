Detroit City Battles to Scoreless Draw at Loudoun United

Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release









Detroit City FC forward Alex Dalou (right) vs. Loudoun United

(Detroit City FC) Detroit City FC forward Alex Dalou (right) vs. Loudoun United(Detroit City FC)

Leesburg, VA - Detroit City FC shared the points with Loudoun United in a tight 0-0 contest on Saturday night, grinding out a result behind a composed back line and a commanding showing from goalkeeper Carlos Herrera. The draw extends City's solid defensive run, as Loudoun were limited to just five shots and 0.40 expected goals on their home pitch.

Match Flow

Both sides spent much of the first half feeling each other out, with clear chances at a premium as Detroit City's center-back pairing of Callum Montgomery and Devon Amoo-Mensah controlled the box. Loudoun edged possession before the break, but City found joy on the flanks through fullbacks Tommy Silva and Haruki Yamazaki, whose service helped push the hosts deeper into their own half.

The game opened up after halftime, with City carving out the more dangerous looks as Rhys Williams, Kobe Hernández-Foster, Ates Diouf, Alexander Dalou and Montgomery each registered efforts at goal. Substitutions in the 63rd and 74th minutes injected fresh energy in wide areas as Aedan Stanley, Maxi Rodriguez, Rafa Mentzingen and Ben Morris came on to keep Loudoun pinned back and protect the clean sheet.

Defense and Goalkeeping

Herrera backstopped the shutout with a 10-recovery performance and a key save as Loudoun pushed late, anchoring a back line that blocked shots and dealt well with crosses into the area. In front of him, Yamazaki and Montgomery each won multiple tackles, while Silva and Hernández-Foster contributed both defensively and in the buildup, combining for 95 completed passes and 8 successful tackles between them.

Midfield and Wide Play

Ryan Williams and Yamazaki were influential in midfield, completing 36 and 28 passes respectively while helping City progress the ball through the thirds. Out wide, Silva and Hernández-Foster led the way in chance creation and delivery, combining for 8 crosses and three shots on target from the visitors.

Detroit City FC starting XI: Carlos Herrera, Tommy Silva, Callum Montgomery, Devon Amoo-Mensah, Haruki Yamazaki, Ryan Williams, Kobe Hernández-Foster (Maxi Rodriguez, 63'), Rhys Williams (Aedan Stanley, 63'), Ates Diouf (Rafa Mentzingen, 74'), Alex Dalou (Preston Tabort Etaka, 89'), Darren Smith (Ben Morris, 74'.)

Detroit City FC substitutes: Aedan Stanley (63'), Maxi Rodriguez (63'), Rafa Mentzingen (74'), Ben Morris (74'), Preston Tabort Etaka (89').

Up next: Detroit City FC travels to face Charleston Battery on Saturday, May 30, in USL Championship play. Kickoff information is available at detcityfc.com.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X, Facebook, and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 23, 2026

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