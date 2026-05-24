San Antonio FC Powers Past Sacramento Republic FC, 2-1

Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC extended its unbeaten streak to seven straight matches across all competitions with a 2-1 win over Sacramento Republic FC at Toyota Field Saturday to strengthen its hold atop the Western Conference standings.

Christian Sorto opened the scoring in the 27th minute off an assist from Dmitrii Erofeev, before the Russian midfielder found the back of the net himself six minutes later to double San Antonio's lead heading into the break.

Sacramento cut into the deficit with a score in the 55th minute, but San Antonio responded with a gritty defensive effort over the final half hour to see out the result.

Scoring Summary

SA: Christian Sorto (Assisted by Dmitrii Erofeev) 26'

SA: Dmitrii Erofeev 32'

SAC: Forster Ajago (Assisted by Arturo Uribe) 55'

Next Up

San Antonio FC kicks off a four-match road stretch against USL Championship newcomer Sporting Jacksonville on Wednesday, May 27. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.

Postgame Notes:

SAFC improves to 5-1-5 on the season with 20 points, remaining in first place in the Western Conference standings.

San Antonio is undefeated in its last 12 matches when scoring first dating back to May 11, 2025.

SAFC gets its first win over Sacramento since its 2-1 win at home in September 2024.

Forward Christian Sorto scored his first USL Championship goal this season and his third across all competitions for SAFC.

Midfielder Dmitrii Erofeev recorded his second assist in as many matches, also contributing in the squad's 1-0 win over One Knoxville last Saturday.

Erofeev moves into a tie with defender Alex Crognale for second-most goals on the team with 3.

SAFC has scored four goals in the last 15 minutes of the first half this season, more than any team in USL Championship.

San Antonio's four-match scoring streak is its longest of the season.

SAFC continued its strong run of form at home this season, now 3-0-2 at Toyota Field.

Goalkeeper Joey Batrouni made five saves in the match, his second-highest total of the year.

Attendance: 5,676

SAFC Starting XI: Joey Batrouni, Akeem O'Connor-Ward, Tiago Saurez, Mitchell Taintor (Captain), Alex Crognale, Emil Cuello, Lucio Berron, Mikey Maldonado, Dmitrii Erofeev (Curt Calov 71'), Jorge Hernandez (Nelson Flores Blanco 84'), Christian Sorto (Santiago Patiño 71')

Substitutions Not Used: Danny Barbir, Rece Buckmaster, Luke Haakenson, Angel Mercado, Richard Sanchez, Leo Urrutia

Disciplinary Summary:

SAC: Yellow Card (Mayele Malango) 19'

SA: Yellow Card (Akeem O'Connor Ward) 59'

SA: Yellow Card (Mikey Maldonado) 73'

SAC: Yellow Card (Jorge Hernandez) 75'

SAC: Yellow Card (Aaron Essel) 77'

SA: Yellow Card (Joey Batrouni) 83'

Quotes:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the win)

"We're happy and pleased, but as I said before the game, this is a tough team to play against in Sacramento. That's a good team. For the most part, I think we controlled the game. The guys up front did well. We scored two good goals, but at some point Sacramento pushed us back, and we defended for a long period of time. The good thing here is we kept the lead, we defended well to the end and we got the three points against a good team, especially at home."

(On the team hitting its offensive stride)

"We did a lot of good things tonight. The two goals that we scored basically came for a good team pressure, good turnovers, and we scored those goals, and in the second half Dimitrii [Erofeev] hit the crossbar the same from team pressure, so that's something that we've been doing really well. In Knoxville a week ago, the same, we created chances out of that pressure, so that's something that we need to continue working on, and try to do it more often and more consistent through the game, and as I said, I'm pleased. I think we defended really well, didn't concede many goals, and we scored two goals, and we created three good opportunities to score more goals, so that's something that we said our offensive side is being progressed."

(On Christian Sorto's recent starts and contributions)

"He's been very mobile, making runs behind the back line. We are a good possession team, but we need guys to make runs behind the back line, and second, without the ball, it's the way he started pressing. When we press in a block, he's the first one to go out. He's doing really well, so that's one of the other reasons that he not only contributes in attacking, but also defensively, he's doing really well in contributing for us to force the long ball to win the ball in the side."

Defender Alex Crognale

(On the result)

"Yeah, it's great to get three points and be top of the table. Coach said in the locker room after the game when we play pretty and win, that's great, but in a game like this, where it's ugly, we did the job and still came out on top with three points, so that's the most important thing, and we keep pushing for the quick turnaround here, going to Jacksonville on Wednesday."

(On handling the intensity of a physical match)

"However teams want to come and play, we're going to be ready. We can scrap, we can play that kind of football, but I think we can also put the ball in the ground and play really nice, pretty football as well, and I mean, we saw that in the first half, you know, two great goals, and so, yeah, we hate to give up a goal early on in the second half. That kind of swings the momentum of the game, but kudos to the guys for staying composed and not giving in to some of the antics."

(On the team's chemistry)

"Yeah, I think just throughout a season, teams can either start to split apart or come together, depending on the adversity that you face, and I think we're certainly coming closer together. A lot of guys have played games. A lot of guys have contributed, getting goals, you know, making tackles, making plays, so it's huge. You see when they have a cheap shot against one of us, the guys go and support and are there to back them up, and that's just how great teams are. We have a great locker room, both off the field and on the field, so yeah, I love this group of guys, and we're really coming together, for sure."

Midfielder Dmitrii Erofeev

(On becoming more comfortable in the lineup)

"Yeah, last year, maybe I didn't play that much, but now looking back, I understand probably last year I needed for getting stronger, to get in that mentality that I have right now. I'm still working hard. I have a lot more to do, but this year, the coaches, they believe in me and I feel that, and everybody, every player on this team, I feel all of them behind me, like in every fight, they gonna fight for me, and I think that's what gives me power and energy to go in and show all my best."

# # SanAntonioFC.com # #







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.