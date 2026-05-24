United FC, Detroit City FC Stay off the Scoresheet

Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC played Detroit City FC to a scoreless draw at Segra Field, earning a point behind a strong defensive performance against one of the top sides in the Eastern Conference.

Match Summary

The Red-and-White returned home looking to build on recent results, but Detroit City FC made things difficult from the opening whistle. Loudoun controlled stretches of possession and looked to create chances through the wide areas, putting dangerous balls into the box. However, Detroit stayed compact defensively and limited clear looks on goal.

The two sides battled through a tight opening half, with both teams working to create chances while managing moments of pressure. Detroit looked dangerous on set pieces early, but Loudoun stayed disciplined defensively and handled the pressure well. Ethan Bandré was called into action when needed, making key saves to keep the match level.

The match remained competitive throughout the second half, with both teams pushing for a breakthrough. Loudoun finished with five shots, including two on target, while Detroit also recorded five shots with three on goal. The Red-and-White continued to look for chances in possession and transition, but the final touch was not there. Loudoun matched Detroit physically in a match that featured 34 total fouls. Despite late pressure from both sides, Loudoun defended well from front to back and saw out the final moments to secure the clean sheet and a point at home.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on the team's defensive performance:

"I thought we defended very well throughout the game. We had to deal with a lot of pressure from set plays early on, and I thought as a team, from the front to the back, we defended excellently. Ethan did well in goal and made a couple of saves, but overall, he did not have a lot to do. It was a game of few chances, but I think an area of improvement for us would be in possession. I don't think we created enough, and we probably did not move the ball as quickly as we have in the last few games. All in all, the team gave everything. We worked hard and tried to push for the win against a very good Detroit side. I'm happy with our work rate, application and defensive performance, but I think we can definitely do more with the ball."

Midfielder Bolu Akinyode on the result:

"I think it was a great performance. We dug deep against a good team, and we competed. We had a couple of good chances, so we have to keep building on it. We're a team that is growing day by day. Defensively, we're locking in, being good on the ball, creating chances and learning how to take over games. It's game by game, step by step, and I think we're on the right path. To the fans who came out, thank you. We appreciate it. For the people who haven't been out yet, come watch us. We're a young, exciting team, and we're going to keep going. It's a long season."

Notes

Loudoun United FC now holds a 2-2-5 all-time record against Detroit City FC and is unbeaten in the last four meetings between the two sides, including two wins and two draws during that stretch.klyn FC.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 23, 2026

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