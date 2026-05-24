Aaron Molloy Scores Stunner in Defeat to Indy

Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Despite another immaculate goal from Aaron Molloy Saturday night, Lexington Sporting Club fell short against Indy Eleven on the road, 3-1.

Lexington faced an immediate disadvantage when a Green was shown a straight red card just three minutes into the match. The dismissal led to an immediate substitution, and just like that, LSC was scrambling.

Blaine Ferri nearly responded with a goal just minutes later, but the shot clanged off the post.

As it so often goes in this sport, Lexington's misfortune promptly fed into Indy momentum, as the Eleven bagged the opening goal in the 13' minute to further add to LSC's desperation.

Aaron Molloy's moment of individual brilliance, something LSC fans are becoming accustomed to seeing at this point, came in the 51' minute to equalize.

The captain laced his fourth goal of the season from 22 yards out, unleashing an upper-90 curler that left jaws agape across the league. All four of Molloy's goals this season have come from outside the box.

The celebration was short-lived as Indy rattled off two goals in five minutes, condemning Lexington to a 3-1 loss.

GOALS

IND: 13' Bruno Rendón (assist: Edward Kizza)

LEX: 51' Aaron Molloy (assist: Blaine Ferri)

IND: 71' Josh O'Brien (assist: Jack Blake)

IND: 76' Dylan Sing (assist: Aodhan Quinn)

LINEUPS

LEX: Oliver Semmle, Javain Brown, Kendall Burks, Arturo Ordóñez, Xavier Zengue (57' Jonathan Lewis), Aaron Molloy, Blaine Ferri (77' Alfredo Midence), Latif Blessing (7' Joe Hafferty), Marcus Epps (77' Tarik Scott), Nick Firmino, Phillip Goodrum

IND: Eric Dick, Aodhan Quinn, Paco Craig, Anthony Herbert, Logan Neidlinger (79' Makel Rasheed), Cam Lindley, Josh O'Brien, Loïc Mesanvi (66' Dylan Sing), Jack Blake, Bruno Rendón, Edward Kizza (55' Hesron Barry (78' Alejandro Mitrano))

UP NEXT

Lexington's second of three consecutive road matches kicks off Saturday, May 30 when the club travels south to take on El Paso Locomotive FC. The match kicks off at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 23, 2026

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