Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Fall on the Road against Las Vegas
Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
Colorado Springs, CO - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC fought a tough battle on the road but could not find the win, resulting in a 2-0 loss.
The Switchbacks set the tone early, applying relentless pressure in the first half with eight shots, 27 final-third entries, and 54% possession. Forward #20 Yosuke Hanaya led the attack with three shots in the opening 20 minutes as Colorado Springs consistently threatened the Vegas back line.
Las Vegas found the opener in the 46 ¬Â² when #45 Blake Pope scored from the top of the box just before halftime. Vegas added a second in the 59 ¬Â² as #14 Johnny Rodriguez finished a rebound opportunity.
Despite the scoreline, the Switchbacks continued to push throughout the second half, recording nine shots, 151 accurate passes, and winning every duel contested. Colorado Springs fought until the final whistle searching for a breakthrough, but the squad was unable to capitalize on its strong performance on the road.
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