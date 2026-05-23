Orange County SC Returns to Santa Ana for Massive Showdown against Oakland Roots

Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







For one night, Orange County SC will step into a new chapter while honoring the past.

On Saturday, May 23, Orange County SC will host Oakland Roots SC at historic Santa Ana Stadium, Eddie West Field, in what could become the biggest regular-season match in club history. With Championship Soccer Stadium currently serving as the training base for the U.S. Men's National Team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, OCSC will bring professional soccer into the heart of Santa Ana, a city with deep roots in the game and a venue woven into the fabric of Orange County soccer culture.

The match is expected to draw nearly 10,000 fans, potentially the largest crowd in club history. More than just a temporary venue change, the night represents a connection between Orange County SC's future and Santa Ana's rich soccer tradition.

While this will be the club's first league match at Eddie West Field, it is not the organization's first appearance at the historic stadium. In 2014, then known as Orange County Blues FC, the club defeated El Salvador Primera División side Club Deportivo Atlético Marte 4-2 in an international friendly, creating an earlier link between the organization and one of Orange County's most iconic soccer venues.

OCSC enters the weekend second in the Western Conference, just ahead of third-place Oakland Roots SC in what is shaping up to be one of the tightest races in the league. Orange County claimed a 1-0 victory over Oakland in March, a physical and disciplined performance that showcased the composure and defensive identity of this year's squad.

Orange County SC has emerged as one of the USL Championship's most organized defensive teams. Stephen Kelly continues to anchor the midfield with calmness and leadership, while Marcelo Palomino and Chris Hegardt have provided creativity and control in possession. OCSC has also benefited from key contributions by several young attacking players, reinforcing the club's reputation as one of the top developmental environments in American soccer.

Saturday's match is more than a battle for points. It is a celebration of soccer culture in Orange County, a reflection of the club's continued growth, and an opportunity for OCSC to create a defining moment in front of what could be the largest crowd the organization has ever seen. Under the lights at Eddie West Field, with Santa Ana Stadium expected to be packed and loud, Orange County SC has the chance to add another memorable chapter to both the club's story and the venue's historic legacy.

Following Saturday's match, OCSC will enjoy a well-earned bye week before returning to the road through mid-July. The club's next home match at Championship Soccer Stadium is set for July 11 as Orange County SC hosts Global Soccer Night, which will also feature a pregame Uncorked wine event. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

OCSC Keys to the Match:

For Orange County SC, it will be key to control transitions and avoid the chaos that Oakland thrives on. The Roots are dangerous when matches become stretched and emotional, consistently creating chances through aggressive pressing and direct attacking play. OCSC's ability to remain compact defensively while moving the ball quickly through midfield will be critical. If Orange County can dictate the tempo and force Oakland to defend deeper, it will create space for players like Chris Hegardt, Stephen Kelly, and Lyam MacKinnon to operate in dangerous attacking positions.

Defensively, Orange County will need to maintain its shape and prevent Oakland's pacey forwards from getting in behind the back line. Goalkeeper Alex Rando will also need to be sharp and organized throughout the match as he looks to guide OCSC to another clean-sheet victory.

OCSC 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 10-11-9 (7th)

Goals Scored: 44 | Goals Allowed: 45 | Clean Sheets: 8

Orange County SC is 8-5-2 all-time against Oakland Roots SC (Last 5 against OAK - 3-2-0)

Players to Watch:

M Ousmane Sylla

F Lyam MacKinnon

Previous Matchup: 2026 USL Championship

Orange County SC 1-0 Oakland Roots SC. (March 28, 2026, Oakland, CA)

Scoring Summary: 47' Mataeo Bunbury

Oakland Roots SC Keys to the Match:

For Oakland to leave Santa Ana with points, the Roots will need to disrupt Orange County's rhythm early and embrace the intensity of the atmosphere. Expect players like Peter Wilson and Wolfgang Prentice to look to make an impact in the opening 15 minutes as Oakland attempts to quiet what should be a loud and energized crowd. Turning the match into a physical battle and limiting OCSC's ability to settle into possession could favor the visitors.

Defensively, Oakland cannot afford lapses against an Orange County side that has consistently capitalized on opportunities in and around the box. The Roots have conceded 12 goals in their last nine matches, and against an organized and clinical OCSC attack, limiting quality chances will be critical if Oakland hopes to leave Santa Ana with a result.

Oakland Roots SC 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 8 -14-8 (10th)

Goals Scored: 42 | Goals Allowed: 52 | Clean Sheets: 8

Players to Watch:

F Peter Wilson

M Wolfgang Prentice







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