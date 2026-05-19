Orange County SC Brings Historic Match to Santa Ana Stadium May 23 2026

Published on May 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







With Championship Soccer Stadium committed to preparations for the U.S. Men's National Team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Orange County SC has embraced the unique opportunity to bring its brand of professional soccer on the road, hosting a home league match in the heart of Orange County at historic Santa Ana Stadium in Santa Ana, California.

WHO: Orange County SC v. Oakland Roots SC

WHEN: Saturday May 23, 2026 - Game Time: 7 PM Media Check-in: 6:00 PM (Credential pick-up will be located on Southwest corner of the stadium)

WHERE: Santa Ana Stadium, Eddie West Field - 602 N. Flower St., Santa Ana, CA 92703

PREVIEW:

Orange County SC is currently in second place and will be challenged by the aggressive attack of Oakland. Fans will see a dynamic Orange County SC squad featuring standout players Ethan Zubak, Nico Benalcázar, Alex Rando, and Marcelo Palomino, alongside four rising U.S. Youth National Team prospects: Jamir Johnson, Tyson Espy, Apolo Marinch, and Pedro Guimaraes.

Orange County SC is expected to set the tone early with an aggressive, high-tempo style of play as the club looks to deliver an electric atmosphere for the Santa Ana crowd. With the spotlight on one of the most significant matches in club history and the excitement surrounding the upcoming World Cup, this is a marquee event soccer fans across Southern California will not want to miss.

Local players: Ethan Zubak, Corona, CA / Grayson Doody, Hermosa Beach, CA / Chris Hegardt, San Diego, CA / Nicola Ciotta, San Diego, CA / Tyson Espy, Dana Point, CA / Pedro Guimaraes, Aliso Viejo / Efren Solis, San Juan Capistrano







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