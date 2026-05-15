Orange County SC Faces Phoenix Rising FC in Prinx Tires USL Cup Match

Published on May 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Kickoff: Saturday, May 16, 2026 (7:00 PM PDT)

Where: How to Watch: ESPN+

Available in the U.K.: USL on YouTube

Orange County SC and Phoenix Rising FC meet again Saturday night in the desert, but this time the stakes are different. The Prinx Tires USL Cup clash will not impact league standings, yet for two Western Conference clubs with postseason ambitions, the match still carries weight. Orange County SC enters the weekend sitting second in the USL Championship Western Conference, while Phoenix Rising continues to push for consistency as it battles in the middle of the table in sixth.

Despite the non-league setting, there is no shortage of familiarity or tension between the clubs. The two sides have already met twice this season. They played to a physical 1-1 draw in league play back in March, a match that saw both teams reduced to 10 men, before Phoenix eliminated Orange County from the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with a dramatic 2-1 extra-time victory in Irvine.

For Orange County SC, Saturday presents an opportunity to continue building momentum away from home while also settling unfinished business against one of its longtime rivals.

OCSC has looked organized and disciplined for much of the season, particularly defensively, and OC continues to show an ability to grind out difficult results on the road. The club has leaned heavily on its structure, midfield balance, and late-game resilience throughout the opening months of the campaign.

Phoenix Rising, meanwhile, remains one of the more dangerous attacking teams in the West when in rhythm. In 2026, Rising has flashed moments of explosiveness in transition and has already proven it can frustrate Orange County's defensive setup. Phoenix will also carry confidence from its Open Cup win over OCSC earlier this spring.

Even without league points on the line, Saturday's matchup feels far from meaningless. Between the growing familiarity, recent history, and the competitive edge both clubs carry into every meeting, the latest chapter of the Orange County-Phoenix rivalry should again deliver playoff-level intensity in the desert.

After this match, Orange County will have a three-game road trip before returning to the OC for a Fiesta De Beer Fest game at 10,000-seat Eddie West Stadium in Santa Ana.

OCSC Keys to the Match:

The key for Orange County SC will once again begin in midfield. Stephen Kelly and Marcelo Palomino must dictate tempo and prevent Phoenix from turning the match into an open transition battle. OCSC is at its best when it stays compact defensively and forces opponents into difficult wide areas. Chris Hegardt's creativity between the lines will also be critical, especially if Orange County hopes to unlock Phoenix's back line early and avoid another tense late-game battle. In the attacking third, players like Yaaniv Bazini and Lyam MacKinnon will need to be clinical with their opportunities because chances against Rising are rarely plentiful.

Defensively, Orange County must remain disciplined against Phoenix's pace and movement. The previous meetings between these clubs have become emotional and physical quickly, and OCSC cannot allow frustration or unnecessary cards to shift momentum. Maintaining composure in hostile road environments has been one of the club's strengths this season, and that mentality will be tested on Saturday night.

OCSC 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 10-11-9 (7th)

Goals Scored: 44 | Goals Allowed: 45 | Clean Sheets: 8

Orange County SC is 11-17-10 all-time against Phoenix Rising FC (Last 5 against PHX - 2-2-1)

Players to Watch:

M Stephen Kelly

F Lyam MacKinnon

Previous Matchup: 2026 US Open Cup - Round 2

Orange County SC 1-2 Phoenix Rising FC (April 1, 2026, Irvine, CA)

Scoring Summary: 35 ¬Â² Studenhofft (PHX), 85 ¬Â² Sylla (OC), 96 ¬Â² Vukovic (PHX)

Phoenix Keys to the Match:

For Phoenix Rising, the blueprint centers around attacking quickly and aggressively. Rising has shown it can create dangerous moments by forcing turnovers high up the field and attacking directly before defenses can recover shape. Players like Ihsan Sacko and Gunnar Studenhofft have already hurt Orange County in previous meetings, while Phoenix's aggressive wing play can stretch even organized defensive sides.

Phoenix will also look to feed off the home atmosphere and increase the pace of the match early. If Rising can force Orange County into an end-to-end contest, it favors the hosts' athleticism and attacking freedom. However, Phoenix has occasionally struggled with consistency and defensive organization this season, meaning concentration against Orange County's counterattack will be vital.

Phoenix Rising FC 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 9 -8-13

Goals Scored: 49 | Goals Allowed: 49 | Clean Sheets: 11

Players to Watch:

GK Patrick Rakovsky

F Ihsan Sacko







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.