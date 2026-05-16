Garcia Caps Rally, But Hounds Fall on PKs

Published on May 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







Jorge Garcia came off the bench to pull the Pittsburgh Riverhounds level, and that was enough to earn a point on the road despite being bested on penalty kicks in a 1-1 (4-2) result at the Charlotte Independence in the Prinx Tires USL Cup on Friday night at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Christy Manzinga scored in the first half to put Charlotte ahead in the first meeting between the teams since 2021. Both teams are now 1-0-1 in Group 6 of the USL Cup standings, but Independence goalkeeper Matt Levy made a pair of saves in the penalty shootout to earn the bonus point for Charlotte, which sits on five points to the Hounds' four with two matches each to play.

Two Hounds debuted in the match: Goalkeeper Mitch Budler made his first start, and 18-year-old USL Academy signee and Plum-raised Aldi Flowers-Gamboa entered as a substitute. Albert Dikwa also made his 100th appearance for the Hounds, becoming the 20th player ever to do so.

First half

Budler was the first keeper to be tested on the night, and the first-year pro did well by diving to push away a bouncing effort by Chris Jaime headed for the near corner.

Trevor Amann then threatened the other way for the Hounds in the 19th minute, getting around Levy at the top of the box but being forced so far to the right that his difficult-angled shot was easily kept out by defender Reudd Manin.

Manzinga put the Independence ahead in the 22nd minute with help from a fortuitous carom. Enzo Martinez teed up a shot from inside the top of the box that split Hounds defenders but struck Manzinga just 5 yards in front of goal. But instead of bouncing away, the ball stayed at the feet of the Charlotte forward, allowing him to take a touch and score around Budler.

Second half

Manzinga had possibly the best chance for Charlotte to increase its lead in the 64th minute, but his turning shot inside the box rose over the bar.

Dikwa entered as a 60th-minute substitute, and in the 68th minute, he almost managed to lift a curling through ball from Charles Ahl over the head of onrushing goalkeeper Levy.

The breakthrough for the Hounds came in the 81st minute when Dikwa stretched out wide to the right flank to receive a pass.

Dikwa hit a long cross toward the front of goal that slipped past players from both teams leaping for the ball before getting all the way to Garcia beyond the back post. The second-year pro hit the ball on his first touch with a left-footed half volley, and it had the power and placement to beat Levy at the near post for Garcia's first goal of the season.

The Hounds looked more convincing at the end, overturning first-half deficits in shots and possession, but with no other goals, the match headed to penalties.

Shootout

Levy was the difference-maker for the Independence as he made a diving stop going right to deny Ahl and ended the shootout by going left to deny Robbie Mertz on the final kick. Charlotte was perfect from the spot to win 4-2 in the first shootout for the Hounds since they won three straight on the way to the 2025 USL Championship title.

Modelo Man of the Match

Charles Ahl made a central run and ended up not being involved in the Hounds goal, but he was an attacking threat all night with two chances created, team-highs of 10 recoveries and five touches in the Charlotte box, and 18 of 24 passes connected in the final third.

What's next?

The Hounds have two full weeks before returning to competition, at which point they will be back at home to face one of the teams they are currently tied with, Miami FC (3-2-4), on Saturday, May 30 at F.N.B. Stadium.

Riverhounds SC lineup (4-3-3) - Mitch Budler; Lasse Kelp, Owen Mikoy, Victor Souza (Aldi Flowers-Gamboa 73'), Perrin Barnes (Illal Osumanu 60'); Junior Etou (Albert Dikwa 60'), Jackson Walti (Jorge Garcia 73'), Robbie Mertz; Sam Bassett, Trevor Amann (Brigham Larsen 72'), Charles Ahl

Charlotte Independence lineup (4-2-3-1) - Matt Levy; Joey Skinner, Javen Romero, Reudd Manin, Clay Dimick; Jefferson Amaya (Jack Neeley 89'), Chris Jaime (Thabo Nare 89'); Luis Álvarez, Enzo Martinez (Miles Lyons 75'), Prince Saydee (Jon Bakero 61'); Christy Manzinga (Souaibou Marou 75')

Scoring summary

CLT - Christy Manzinga 22' (Enzo Martinez)

PIT - Jorge Garcia 81'

Discipline summary

PIT - Junior Etou 46' (caution - reckless foul)

PIT - Victor Souza 52' (caution - reckless foul)

Penalty kick shootout summary

CLT (Goalkeeper: Levy) - Álvarez, Bakero, Romero, Marou

PIT (Goalkeeper: Budler) - Bassett, Ahl (saved), Dikwa, Mertz (saved)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 15, 2026

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