Preview: Hounds at Louisville City FC

Published on May 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







A weekend after Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo reigned supreme in Louisville, the Hounds set out to be black and golden winners in the Bluegrass State when they visit Louisville City FC in a Saturday night contest.

The Hounds enter the match coming off their first home loss of 2026, a 1-0 setback against Phoenix that led to the team slipping from a tie for third to sixth in the Eastern Conference. Louisville, on the other hand, holds the No. 2 spot in the East, par for the course for the Kentucky side. Combined, Louisville and Pittsburgh have been the most successful teams over the past decade in the Eastern Conference with three league titles and three Players' Shields between them, and one of the two has topped the East in the regular season in seven of the last 10 seasons, with Louisville accounting for five of those No. 1 seeds.

Louisville has had both roster and coaching turnover this year with the surprising departure of head coach Danny Cruz shortly after the start of the season, which turned the reins over to interim head coach Simon Bird. The changes haven't caused a major dip in form, however, and LouCity still has some familiar faces from their recent years of success, including top scorer Jansen Wilson (four goals), playmaking midfielder Taylor Davila, forward Ray Serrano and defender Sean Totsch, the team's longest-tenured player in his 10th season with the club.

Danny Griffin is the Hounds' closest answer to Totsch, as the team's captain last week eclipsed Kenardo Forbes for the most regular-season minutes in club history with 15,573 and counting. Not only a team record, Griffin's total is the third-most with a single club in USL Championship history, a category in which Totsch holds the top spot at 21,892.

With that milestone in the rear view, Albert Dikwa is the next Hounds player poised to reach a landmark number, as the club's No. 2 all-time goal scorer will become the 20th player to reach 100 matches in all competitions. While that likely will happen at the opening whistle, the team's hope is that Dikwa also can add to his goal total after the Hounds were shut out for only the third time in 2026 in the loss to Phoenix.

The series between the two teams has oddly tilted toward road teams, despite both teams' usual strong home form. The Hounds are 5-4-3 all-time at Louisville, including a scoreless draw there a season ago, but they remain winless at home in the series with an 0-7-5 mark in 12 meetings.

Fans will be able to watch the game live locally on KDKA+, replaying at 1 p.m. Sunday, and CBS Sports Golazo Network will have the live stream. The Hounds' partners at Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2 will also have the call of the match in Spanish.

Match Info

Riverhounds (3-4-1) vs. Louisville City FC (5-2-1)

Date: Saturday, May 9

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville, Ky.

Odds: Hounds +550 / Draw +300 / Louisville -220 (FanDuel)

TV: KDKA+

Streaming: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Radio: Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter

Match hashtag: #LOUvPIT







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 7, 2026

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