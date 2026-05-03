Phoenix Snaps Hounds' Home Win Streak

Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Riverhounds suffered their first home setback of the season, as a single goal by Ihsan Sacko gave Phoenix Rising FC a 1-0 win tonight at F.N.B. Stadium.

Sacko's goal for Phoenix (3-2-3), which put him into a tie for the USL Championship scoring lead, snapped a six-match home winning streak for the Hounds (3-4-1) and a home unbeaten run of 11 matches, both dating back to last season.

First half

The match was a defensive struggle throughout with the Hounds being whistled for a season-high tying 14 fouls, one fewer than Phoenix's 15.

Danny Griffin put the first shot on target in the match in the 12th minute, snapping a shot from the top of the box that nearly caught Phoenix goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky off guard, but the veteran shot stopper dove low for the save and covered the rebound.

Eliot Goldthorp also had a shot on target from similar distance midway through the half, but it clipped the foot of a Phoenix defender, taking much of the pace off the ball.

Second half

The halftime interval did little to change the pace of play, though Griffin did come close with an overhead kick that went high in the 50th minute after a Goldthorp free kick was kept alive in the box.

Phoenix got its goal in the 64th minute when Sacko made a good individual play to win the ball between Hounds defenders Max Viera and Victor Souza. Gunnar Studenhofft got a slight touch on the ball to send Sacko toward goal on the left, and he fired a shot high into the net from the corner of the 6-yard box.

Albert Dikwa had a chance to pull the goal back two minutes later after Robbie Mertz hit a low pass from the right that split defenders, but Dikwa had to react quickly and pushed the shot wide left of the goal.

Goldthorp again tried to play provider in the 79th minute, and Viera made contact with a diving header but could not put it on goal. Phoenix also had a good chance that was off target when Hope Aveyevu attempted a volley from the right side but could not turn it across the front of goal.

The Hounds finished with a 9-8 edge in shots, but they were only able to put two on net, while Phoenix's only shot on target was Sacko's goal.

Modelo Man of the Match

Lasse Kelp was strong throughout the match on the left side of defense and frequently involved. He won 5 of 7 tackles and 10 of 19 duels overall, both most on the team. He also won possession a team-high eight times, had three clearances and a scoring chance created.

What's next?

The two most successful teams in the Eastern Conference over the past decade meet once again when the Hounds travel to face Louisville City FC (5-2-1) on Saturday, May 9 in Kentucky. Louisville sits second in the East despite dropping a 2-1 result tonight at Detroit.

Riverhounds SC lineup (4-2-3-1) - Nico Campuzano; Lasse Kelp, Owen Mikoy, Victor Souza (Trevor Amann 85'), Max Viera; Jackson Walti (Charles Ahl 74'), Danny Griffin; Eliot Goldthorp (Junior Etou 85'), Robbie Mertz, Sam Bassett; Albert Dikwa

Phoenix Rising FC (4-2-3-1) - Patrick Rakovsky; Luke Biasi, John Scearce, Pape Boye, Collin Smith; Jean-Éric Moursou, Diego Gómez; Hope Avayevu (Jackson Gaydon 90+5'), Jaethan Irwin (Gunnar Studenhofft 63'), Charlie Dennis; Ihsan Sacko (Eziah Ramirez 70')

Scoring summary

PHX - Ihsan Sacko 64' (Gunnar Studenhofft)

Discipline summary

PIT - Albert Dikwa 53' (caution - reckless foul)

PHX - Jean-Éric Moursou 57' (caution - delaying restart)

PHX - Charlie Dennis 89' (caution - reckless foul)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.