Roots Battle Back in Added Time to Earn 2-2 Draw at Loudoun United FC

Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC News Release









Oakland Roots in action at Loudoun United FC

(Oakland Roots SC) Oakland Roots in action at Loudoun United FC(Oakland Roots SC)

Oakland was moments away from suffering their second loss of the 2026 season, but late heroics from Peter Wilson salvaged a point on the East Coast road trip as Roots fought to a 2-2 draw in Virginia at Loudoun United FC on Saturday afternoon.

Roots looked in control of the match from the first whistle, moving the ball smoothly and earning scoring chances with intention in the opening moments of play.

Against the run of play, however, Loudoun drew first blood in the contest in the 10th minute when a run up the right side led to a tough angle shot on goal which Raphael Spiegel deflected near the penalty spot where Richard Aman awaited to clean up the rebound into the empty net making it 1-0 Loudoun.

Despite the early goal, Roots continued to look like the more settled side, resuming their attacking pressure immediately after going down a goal.

Roots capitalized on that pressure with a leveling goal in the 18th minute on their fourth corner kick in a row without a Loudoun clearance when Jesus De Vicente curled the right side service perfectly into the box, finding a leaping Bertin Jacquesson who took a header redirecting the ball into the twine for his first goal of the season to make it 1-1.

For the remainder of the first half, Oakland continued to knock on the door for a second goal, but were unable to find one before the halftime whistle.

Coming into the second half, Loudoun looked like a different team, playing with much of the same poise and attacking prowess that Roots had displayed in the first.

In the 66th minute Loudoun regained their one goal lead after Roots' Bobosi Byaruhanga was called for a foul inside the penalty area, earning Loudoun a penalty kick which Pedro Santos converted to make it 1-2.

Loudoun pressed for a cushion goal for much of the remainder of the match, but despite looking destined to earn their first 2026 win in league play, it was instead Oakland's Peter Wilson playing savior.

Salvaging a point for Oakland in stoppage time, Wilson made a great run into the box to meet a curling service from Faysal Bettache with a strong header to level the match 2-2 at the death with his fourth goal in Roots' last two USL Championship fixtures.

Roots will take the point home with them as they now look forward to hosting El Paso Locomotive FC for their next league match at the Oakland Coliseum on Saturday, May 9th at 7 PM PT.

Oakland Roots SC at Loudoun United FC

USL Championship | May 2, 2026

Venue: Segra Field | Leesburg, VA

Kickoff: 2:00 PM PT

Weather: 56°F, Cloudy Skies

SCORELINE:

OAK: 2

LDN: 2

SCORING SUMMARY:

LDN: Richard Aman 10'

OAK: Bertin Jacquesson 18' LDN: Pedro Santos (PK) 66'

OAK: Peter Wilson 90'+

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

LDN: Andrés Souper 35' (yellow card)

LDN: Axel Essengue 45' (yellow card)

OAK: Thomas McCabe 61' (yellow card)

LDN: Pedro Santos 72' (yellow card)

LDN: James Murphy 77' (yellow card)

LDN: Adam Beaudry 81' (yellow card)

OAKLAND ROOTS LINEUP: Tommy McCabe, Bobosi Byaruhanga (Jackson Kiil), Wolfgang Prentice, Peter Wilson, Jesus De Vicente, Neveal Hackshaw, Keegan Tingey (Tyler Gibson), Bertin Jacquesson (Faysal Bettache), Raphael Spiegel, Michael Edwards, Danny Trejo (Florian Valot)

Unused subs: Kendall McIntosh, Ali Elmasnaouy, Bradley Roberson

Shots: 15 | Shots On Goal: 3 | Corner Kicks: 8 | Fouls: 9 | Offside: 2 |

LOUDOUN LINEUP: Adam Beaudry, Axel Essengue, Noah Adnan, Boluwatife Akinyode, James Murphy (Jack Panayotou), Andrés Souper (Salvatore Mazzaferro), Pacifique Niyongabire, Kwame Awuah, Arquímides Ordóñez, Pedro Santos, Richard Aman (Marcos Dias)

Unused subs: Lorenzo Herrera, Luca Piras, Ethan Bandré

Shots: 16 | Shots On Goal: 5 | Corner Kicks: 7 | Fouls: 16 | Offside: 3

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 2, 2026

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