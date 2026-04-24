Roots Head to Seaside for 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Debut Versus Monterey Bay FC

Published on April 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC News Release







Following a decisive 4-2 home victory over Las Vegas Lights FC on Wednesday night at the Oakland Coliseum, Roots will look for back-to-back wins within three days time as they head to Seaside to do battle with Monterey Bay FC in a Group Stage fixture of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup.

The match will represent both clubs' first appearance in this year's edition of the midseason tournament. Oakland defeated Monterey 2-1 in their last meeting in USL Cup play on June 28th, 2025. Roots also got the better of Monterey Bay earlier this year, defeating them 1-0 in Seaside for the regular season opener on March 7th.

Overall, this will be the 10th meeting between the clubs, with Oakland holding a 5-1-4 all-time record in the series.

2025 USL Championship Golden Boot winner Peter Wilson opened the scoring floodgates in Roots' regular season victory on Wednesday. His three goals were the first of the season for the striker, and represented the first Oakland Roots hat trick since Jack McInerny achieved the feat in Oakland Roots' first ever fixture as part of NISA on August 31st, 2019.

Current season scoring leader for Roots Wolfgang Prentice also had quite a night at the office, tallying two assists to bring his season goal contribution total to seven, leading the USL Championship and also setting an all-time club record for the most goal contributions through the first seven games of a season.

Oakland will look to bring their successful attack to Seaside on Saturday, as the club now sits tied for third place on the USL Championship scoring leaderboard with 12 goals in the regular season.

Following Saturday's match, Roots will remain on the road for their next match - a regular season fixture at head coach Ryan Martin's former club Loudoun United on Saturday, May 2nd at 2 PM PT.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 23, 2026

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