Las Vegas Lights FC Loses Chaotic Match on the Road at Oakland Roots SC

Published on April 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







The Lights stormed back to within one goal in the second half but were unable to complete the comeback and dropped the road result at the Oakland Coliseum.

Las Vegas Lights FC lost 4-2 against Oakland Roots SC on Wednesday night in a match featuring a wildly chaotic second half finish.

The Roots broke the deadlock early in the first half, as winger Wolfgang Prentice found last season's USL Championship Golden Boot winner, Peter Wilson, for the tap-in in the 18th minute. The goal opened Wilson's account for the 2026 season.

Oakland quickly doubled the lead in the 22nd minute after a smart combination down the right side resulted in Faysal Bettache cutting onto his left foot and blasting a powerful strike past Lights goalkeeper Jared Mazzola.

At the halftime whistle, the Roots held onto their 2-0 advantage before an eventful second half began.

Early on, it seemed that the home team had run away with the three points when Wilson grabbed his second goal of the game in the 58th minute to create a 3-0 advantage. However, the Lights were ready to storm back with a comeback.

After Head Coach Devin Rensing made a triple substitution at the 67th minute, the Lights' offense sparked to life. Debutante Oalex Anderson scored just two minutes after being introduced on a speedy breakaway, rounding the keeper to tap into an empty net and cut the lead to 3-1.

About 10 minutes later, Nighte Pickering (another late substitute) provided a pinpoint cross to Johnny Rodriguez, who scored an acrobatic spinning finish to take the deficit down to only one.

However, as Las Vegas pushed for the equalizer, Wilson earned a penalty after a foul was called on the Lights' Nate Jones. The Roots' striker dispatched the resulting penalty kick past Mazzola for his hat trick and the 4-2 victory.

What They're Saying

FORWARD JOHNNY RODRIGUEZ

On his overall thoughts on the match...

Difficult match today, obviously being [in the] midweek. But, it's no excuse.

We came out a little flat and got punished in the first twenty minutes. So, we have to just be better coming out of the gate. We'll work on that and hopefully come Saturday, we're on the front foot and start a little more aggressive.

On whether this match feels different when facing his former team...

I can lie and say no, but yeah, it does. Obviously, like you said, it's my former team.

I always try to play to the best of my abilities every game, but obviously there's a few games that I circle that I really hope I perform well, and this is one of them. So, disappointing result, but we take it and we move and we learn from it.

On the response needed heading into Saturday's home match...

Yeah, like you said, we have a game in two days.

It's a quick turnaround, and that's the good out of this, is that we get to go back home and play in front of our home fans and hopefully give an immediate response. [We need to] come out on the front foot and give our fans a good showing on Saturday and overall win the game.

HEAD COACH DEVIN RENSING

On his overall thoughts on the match...

Yeah. Disappointing.

We have find a way to stop leaking goals. That's on me; I take responsibility.

We have to find a way to start off faster and play with more energy and urgency from the beginning. It's unacceptable.

However, the guys showed fight throughout the game. Really proud of that, but it's [an] unacceptable [result].

On his thoughts on the three debuts (Blake Pope, Oalex Anderson, and Kyle Scott)...

Yeah, those three players played well.

Oalex is an immediate impact. Obviously he's fast, and he's a threat in behind.

Kyle Scott's a quality player who's, obviously, getting him back healthy was important to us. He's got quality in the midfield, quality on the ball.

And then, Blake rose to the occasion very well tonight.

On turning the page quickly to the next home match...

Yeah, we have to come out ready to play. We have to take care of our home field. Some coaches want to turn the page, but I hope this lingers a little bit.

It stings, and I want it to sting because it should sting. So, we have to feel that we don't want this feeling again, especially at our home field.

Summary

Las Vegas Lights Starting XI:

Mazzola (GK), Pope (Pickering 76 ¬Â²), Gartig, Jones, Guillen (Antonoglou 46 ¬Â²), Locker (Scott 67 ¬Â²), Ybarra, Okyere (Mines 67 ¬Â²), Pinzon, Rodriguez, Arteaga (Anderson 67 ¬Â²)

Oakland Roots Starting XI:

Spiegel (GK), Prentice, Edwards, McCabe, de Vicente, Valot (Elmasnaouy 73 ¬Â²), Byaruhanga, Jacquesson (Kill 66 ¬Â²), Trejo (Tingey 73 ¬Â²), Wilson (Roberson 90+2 ¬Â²), Bettache (Sorrosa 90+2 ¬Â²)

Goals:

OAK - Wilson (assist: Prentice) - 18 ¬Â²

OAK - Bettache (assist: Jacquesson) - 22'

OAK - Wilson (assist: Prentice) - 58 ¬Â²

LV - Anderson (assist: Mines) - 69 ¬Â²

LV - Rodriguez (assist: Pickering) - 78 ¬Â²

OAK - Wilson (penalty) - 87 ¬Â²

Discipline:

LV - Yellow, Okyere - 37'

OAK - Yellow, McCabe - 51

OAK - Yellow, Edwards - 77 ¬Â²

LV - Yellow, Scott - 86 ¬Â²

Next Up

The Lights host Athletic Club Boise in their Prinx Tires USL Cup debut on Saturday, April 25. Tickets are available now!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.