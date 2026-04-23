Lexington Sporting Club, Railbird Festival Partner for Railbird Fest Night on May 8

Published on April 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club and Railbird Festival are teaming up for a two-way partnership this spring, bringing the beloved music festival's energy to Lexington SC Stadium and taking professional soccer to the festival grounds.

Railbird Fest returns to The Infield at Red Mile on June 6-7, bringing fans more than 30 unforgettable performances across three stages from Zach Top, Ella Langley, Caamp, Mt. Joy, Sam Barber, Muscadine Bloodline, Stephen Wilson Jr. and many more, right from the infield of the iconic horse racetrack.

The collaboration kicks off on May 8 with Railbird Fest Night as LSC hosts Monterey Bay FC. The LSC men will debut a limited-edition Railbird Fest jersey during warmups, and the special kit will be available for purchase while supplies last. One lucky fan in attendance will win two sold-out weekend VIP passes to Railbird Fest.

"Music and sports are already a natural pairing, uniting people from all walks of life over a shared passion," said David Simms, director of marketing and fan engagement for LSC. "Lexington SC and Railbird Fest are two of the biggest names in Lexington entertainment, and we think this night will be truly special."

Festival-goers attending Railbird Fest June 6-7 can stop by the LSC table to enter a special giveaway and learn more about the club.

Tickets to Railbird Fest Night at Lexington SC Stadium are available here. For more information on Railbird Festival, or to purchase tickets, visit RailbirdFest.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 23, 2026

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