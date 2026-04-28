Marcus Epps Named to Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round with Goal, Two Assist Performance in Round 1
Published on April 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC News Release
TAMPA, Fla. - The USL has named Marcus Epps to the Round 1 Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round for his standout performance vs. Forward Madison FC last weekend.
Epps totaled three goal contributions on the evening, scoring in the 68' minute and assisting goals by Xavier Zengue and Phillip Goodrum.
The Mississippi native was a menace on the left wing all night long. In addition to his role in three of the club's four goals, Epps put in a full 90-minute shift, logged 52 touches and created three total scoring chances.
Lexington's 4-2 victory catapulted the club to the top of the Prinx Tires USL Cup Group 4 standings, leading the other two winners from the group last week - Union Omaha and Louisville City FC - on goals scored.
Epps' Team of the Round nod marks the fifth by a Green this season.
2026 USL Championship Team of the Week Awards
Week 2: Oliver Semmle (bench)
Week 4: Blaine Ferri, Aaron Molloy (bench)
Week 5: Xavier Zengue
Week 7: Blaine Ferri (bench)
2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round Awards
Round 1: Marcus Epps
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