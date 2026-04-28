Republic FC Leads with Four Selections to USL Cup Team of the Round

Published on April 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Today, United Soccer League announced the Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round for Round 1. Among the 43-team field, Republic FC leads the way with four selections. For their performances in Saturday's 4-0 victory over Spokane Velocity FC, goalkeeper Danny Vitiello, midfielder Arturo Rodriguez, and forwards Mayele Malango and Tyler Wolff were recognized among the top 18 players from the weekend.

Just days after joining the Indomitable Club on loan from Real Salt Lake, Wolff earned a spot in the starting lineup and made an instant impact when he controlled a long ball from Arturo Rodriguez. The 23-year-old forward made a quick move to nutmeg his defender and dribbled into the box before slotting a shot to the bottom corner. The fifth minute goal marks the second fastest goal by a player in his SRFC debut.

Rodriguez finished the night with a pair of assists, along with a total of four chances created and a game-high 10 possessions won. His second assist of the night set up Mayele Malango for a goal just after the halftime break. Jack Gurr got on the end of a clearance and headed the ball down the right flank for Rodriguez. He chipped a cross to Malango who finished off the play with a thigh control and strong volley on frame. The Malawian striker had also found the back of the net late in the first half as he controlled a pocket pass for Forster Ajago. Malango used his speed to get past the defense before chipping a shot to the far corner.

Goalkeeper Danny Vitiello had a huge showing in his USL Cup debut. Republic FC's all-time minutes leader posted four saves, including a close range shot in the 40th minute. Spokane's Shavon John-Brown received a cross on the back post and looked to convert. Vitiello came off his line to cut off the angle and make the stop.

Saturday's win puts Republic FC on top of the Group 1 standings with three points, while the team's four goals scored are tied for the tournament lead. The winner of each group will advance to the knockout rounds, along with one wildcard team that will be determined by a unique set of criteria, with Goals For serving as the top tiebreaker.

Republic FC is next in action in USL Cup play on May 16 with a NorCal rivalry match against Oakland Roots, who lost in penalties against Monterey Bay FC in Round 1.

The Quails return to regular season play next Saturday against longtime California rival Orange County SC. The May 2 match kicks off from Heart Health Park at 7:00 p.m. and will be the club's final home match before a month-long stretch of away games. Tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 28, 2026

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