FC Tulsa Hit the Road for Conference Clash in West Texas

Published on April 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa begin a quick two-match road trip with a stop in the 915 as they take on El Paso Locomotive FC on Wednesday, April 29 at 8:00 p.m. CT at Southwest University Park.

EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC VS FC TULSA

USL CHAMPIONSHIP REGULAR SEASON

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29, 2026 @ 8:00 P.M. CT - SOUTHWEST UNIVERSITY PARK - EL PASO, TEXAS

Watch: ESPN+

In-game updates: @FCTulsa X/Twitter feed

LAST TIME OUT

Prinx Tires USL Cup

FC Tulsa 1(2):1(3) One Knoxville SC

Saturday, April 25, 2026 - ONEOK Field - Tulsa, Oklahoma

The visitors came out aggressive in the attack early on and created some problems for the host. Knoxville ultimately found the back of the net in the 36th minute off a deflection after a couple of saves from Tulsa goalkeeper Alex Tambakis.

The hosts responded well in the second half with a pair of halftime substitutions - midfielder Bruno Lapa and defender Harvey St Clair - igniting the side. The progression in the attack resulted finally in a 73rd minute equalizer as a bouncing ball in the box found the foot of forward Remi Cabral who knotted things up at one.

Tulsa seemed poised to push for a match winner but were forced to sit back after defender Lamar Batista received his second yellow card in the 78th minute. Tambakis made a few saves in the penalty shootout, but they proved to not be enough as the Scissortails were forced to settle for a point.

Cabral found the back of the net for the third time across all competitions in 2026. This is the second consecutive shootout loss against the defending USL League One champion One Knoxville SC for FC Tulsa with the last one also featuring a red card from Batista.

KEY STORYLINES

An up-and-down start to the season mirrors that of last season for the Scissortails which preceded a club record 14-match regular season unbeaten streak. Tulsa will hope for a similar season trajectory as they look to reach their lofty preseason expectations in the Western Conference.

This week is an important one for Tulsa with back-to-back road tests against Western Conference opponents. The Scissortails' midweek trek out to west Texas to take on red-hot El Paso Locomotive FC is quickly followed by the club's second of four California flights this season to face a Monterey Bay FC side looking for a statement victory.

The Tulsa attack will look to match the pace set by its defense. The Black and Gold have allowed the fewest expected goals against (4.81) and shots per match (8.5) in the Western Conference but have also created the fourth fewest expected goals (7.51) in the conference.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Goalkeeper Alex Tambakis: In his return from injury, Tambakis was a steady presence in goal for the Scissortails outside of a deflection that got past him in the 36th minute. The league's all-time leader in saves recorded three saves in regulation plus two more in the penalty shootout as he looks to get back into a rhythm and anchor a strong Tulsa defense.

Defender Harvey St Clair: Saturday's match against Knoxville was a tale of two halves for Tulsa with momentum shifting at halftime with the addition of St Clair and Lapa to the lineup. The 27-year-old provided a much-needed spark on the right side of the attack creating several scoring chances off of direct passes and dangerous crosses into the box. If not for a late red card forcing him back into a more defensive position, St Clair's play threatened to provide a match winner for the Scissortails in regulation.

Forward Remi Cabral: The Frenchman scored in his third different competition for the Black and Gold this season, finding himself in the right spot at the right time against Knoxville to level the match at one in the second half. Cabral's knack for goal has been on partial display so far this season and will be called upon even more as Tulsa look to find some more consistency in the final third.

OPPONENT INFO: EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC

This is the 11th meeting between Tulsa and El Paso with Locomotive holding an edge in the all-time series. Last season, late match heroics from Kalil ElMedkhar and Stefan Lukic secured two 1-1 draws for the Scissortails during the regular season.

El Paso are riding high at the moment after a 2-1 road win against Orange County SC, the current Western Conference leaders, in the USL Cup last Saturday. New head coach Junior Gonzalez has ignited the Locomotive attack in his first two months with the club as El Paso leads the USL Championship in goals scored (16) and goal differential (+8). The club has scored multiple goals in nine of their first 10 matches across all competitions this season, their best such form in club history.

Rubio Rubín and Amando Moreno compose one of the top attacking duos in the league combining for nine goals in the regular season. Rubín also leads the club in assists (2), shots (12) and chances created (10) while newcomer Alex Mendez ranks second in shots (9) and chances created (9).

KEY STATISTICS

- FC Tulsa 4.81 expected goals against are the lowest total in the Western Conference in 2026.

- Entering this match, Tulsa have allowed the fewest shots per match in the Western Conference (8.5) while El Paso leads the Western Conference in shots on target (35).

- Two of FC Tulsa's league-high 11 go-ahead/game-tying goals in 2025 came against El Paso Locomotive FC. Kalil ElMedkhar equalized at home in May while Stefan Lukic did so in stoppage time at Southwest University Park in October.

- This is the first of four midweek regular season matches for the Scissortails in 2026.

RECENT QUOTES

Head Coach Luke Spencer on Saturday's result: "I think we struggled in the first half but had a positive response in the second half. We were way better on the ball in the second half, and we felt that a goal was coming, so we had all the momentum in that moment. Then, we go down a man, so that changes things, but I'm proud of the fight the group showed in the end."

Spencer on takeaways two months in: "I think what gives us confidence is that we're able to look back and say that we're performing well. The results haven't been as good as we'd like, but that's down to the margins, and those are things that we can control. For us, it's just about staying focused on the process. We're confident that the results will come, but we need to be focused on improving. When I look back to last season, that's where the focus was. It was on improving. We don't want to be the same team come September, October or November that we are right now. We've got to take it day by day and look at how we can be better and look to apply it."

Alex Tambakis on team mindset for road trip: "We have to keep pushing hard. and we know we have to play better. The good thing is we have a quick turnaround now to Wednesday. We have to forget about this game and move forward to play on Wednesday and win the game."

Bruno Lapa on second half adjustments vs. KNX: "We just had to continue to do what we've been working on. We had conversations at halftime that we were going away from who we are, and I think we found the rhythm and created better chances to put ourselves back into the game. Moving forward, this is something that we should build on and improve."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 28, 2026

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