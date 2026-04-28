Gabriel Alves Named to USL Cup Team of the Round; Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. Earns Bench Honors

Published on April 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn FC defender Gabriel Alves has been named to the Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round Starting XI for Round 1, while forward Juan Carlos (JC) Obregón Jr. earned a place on the Team of the Round bench following standout performances in Brooklyn's 3-0 win over the New York Cosmos.

Alves delivered a commanding all-around performance at the back, anchoring the defense while contributing in possession and on the scoresheet. The Brazilian completed 69 passes at a 92.8% success rate, including 85.2% accuracy in the attacking half, helping Brooklyn control the tempo throughout the match. He added a goal in the 39th minute, Brooklyn's second of the night, finishing from close range to cap a dominant first-half showing. Defensively, Alves recorded three clearances and two interceptions while winning key duels to limit opportunities for the opposition.

Obregón Jr. made his impact felt in attack after opening the scoring in the 35th minute with a close-range header. The forward was a constant physical presence, winning ten duels and drawing five fouls to disrupt the Cosmos' defensive shape. He registered two shots on target, created two chances, and maintained an active role in Brooklyn's attacking build-up before exiting in the second half.

Brooklyn FC hits the road on Saturday, May 2, for a 7:00 pm ET fixture at Miami FC before returning home to take on Loudon United on Saturday, May 9, at 7:00 pm ET. Tickets are available on SeatGeek.







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