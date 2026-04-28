Two-Goal Night Puts Amann on Team of the Round

Published on April 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds forward Trevor Amann was named to the Team of the Round for Round 1 after his two-goal performance to open group play in winning fashion the Prinx Tires USL Cup.

The Hounds defeated Greenville Triumph SC, 3-0, to go to the top of Group 6 after one game, and Amann played a big role with goals in the seventh and 63nd minutes. His first finish - redirecting a header across goal by Robbie Mertz into the net - opened the scoring before he provided the top highlight of the night when he finished with a diving header on the end of a Jackson Walti cross from the right side.

Amann's night also included a pair of chances created, winning 6 of 13 aerial duels and winning possession four times. The striker also nearly picked up his first Hounds hat trick later in the match, only to have the offside flag wipe out what would have been his third of the night.

It is the first weekly honor for Amann since joining the Hounds prior to this season. The team will be back in action this Saturday, May 2 at F.N.B. Stadium, where they will host Phoenix Rising FC in a USL Championship match.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 28, 2026

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