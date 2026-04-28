Nicolás Cardona and Tony Alfaro Named to Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round

Published on April 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive FC's Nicolás Cardona has been named to the Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round for his performance in Saturday's game against Orange County SC.

Cardona picked up his first assist of the season on the Tony Alfaro strike that tied the match. He also recorded five clearances, two tackles, and won a foul for Locomotive while committing just one.

Tony Alfaro also claimed a spot on the bench for the Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round following a performance that included his second goal of the season.

Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round - Round 1

GK - Danny Vitiello, Sacramento Republic FC

D - Isaiah Foster, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

D - Nicolás Cardona, El Paso Locomotive FC

D - Gabriel Alves, Brooklyn FC

M - Marcus Epps, Lexington SC

M - Enzo Martínez, Charlotte Independence

M - Dylan Borczak, Union Omaha

M - Blake Bowen, Corpus Christi FC

F - Arturo Rodríguez, Sacramento Republic FC

F - Trevor Amann, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

F - Karsen Henderlong, Tampa Bay Rowdies

Coach - Vincenzo Candela, Union Omaha

Bench - Alex Sutton (SAR), Tony Alfaro (ELP), Joey Akpunonu (CHS), Tyler Wolff (SAC), Teddy Baker (KNX), Mayele Malango (SAC), Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. (BKN)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 28, 2026

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