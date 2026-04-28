Nicolás Cardona and Tony Alfaro Named to Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round
Published on April 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive FC's Nicolás Cardona has been named to the Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round for his performance in Saturday's game against Orange County SC.
Cardona picked up his first assist of the season on the Tony Alfaro strike that tied the match. He also recorded five clearances, two tackles, and won a foul for Locomotive while committing just one.
Tony Alfaro also claimed a spot on the bench for the Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round following a performance that included his second goal of the season.
Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round - Round 1
GK - Danny Vitiello, Sacramento Republic FC
D - Isaiah Foster, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
D - Nicolás Cardona, El Paso Locomotive FC
D - Gabriel Alves, Brooklyn FC
M - Marcus Epps, Lexington SC
M - Enzo Martínez, Charlotte Independence
M - Dylan Borczak, Union Omaha
M - Blake Bowen, Corpus Christi FC
F - Arturo Rodríguez, Sacramento Republic FC
F - Trevor Amann, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
F - Karsen Henderlong, Tampa Bay Rowdies
Coach - Vincenzo Candela, Union Omaha
Bench - Alex Sutton (SAR), Tony Alfaro (ELP), Joey Akpunonu (CHS), Tyler Wolff (SAC), Teddy Baker (KNX), Mayele Malango (SAC), Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. (BKN)
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Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- Nicolás Cardona and Tony Alfaro Named to Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round
- El Paso Locomotive FC Earns a 2-1 Road Win at Orange County SC in Prinx Tires USL Cup
- Locomotive Open Prinx Tires USL Cup on the Road at Orange County SC
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