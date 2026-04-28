Miami FC Opens USL Cup with 1-0 Win over Sporting JAX

Published on April 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL - Miami FC opened its USL Cup play with a 1-0 victory over Sporting JAX, securing a strong result in its first match of the competition.

Miami wasted no time getting on the scoresheet. In the 8th minute, Arney Rocha found the back of the net with a right-footed finish from the center of the box, capitalizing on a well-placed assist from Jürgen Locadia to give Miami an early lead.

The early goal set the tone for the match, with Miami looking dangerous in the attacking third throughout the first half. Locadia remained active, creating chances and testing the goalkeeper, while Daltyn Knutson and Arthur Rogers also posed a threat on set pieces.

Despite generating several opportunities to extend the lead, Miami was unable to add a second goal before halftime, keeping the match within reach.

In the second half, the match became more physical, with several fouls and set pieces disrupting the rhythm of play. Miami was forced to stay organized defensively, and the back line, led by Knutson and Angelo Calfo, remained compact and handled key moments well to preserve the lead.

Miami continued to create chances going forward, with Locadia coming close on multiple occasions before being substituted late in the match. Contributions from the bench, including Matías Romero and Alejandro García, helped maintain control as Miami managed the final minutes.

After taking the lead early, Miami showed discipline and composure to see out the result and secure all three points in its USL Cup opener.

Miami FC now turns its focus to a busy home week, hosting Naples FC on Wednesday, April 29 in USL Cup play, followed by Brooklyn FC on Saturday, May 2 at Pitbull Stadium for Champions Night, presented by Baptist Health.

Tickets for both matches are available now by visiting www.MiamiFC.com or calling 844-MIAMIFC.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 28, 2026

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