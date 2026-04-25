Match Preview: Miami FC at Sporting Jax
Published on April 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC News Release
Overview: MIA @ JAX
Date: Saturday, April 25
Kickoff: 7:30 P.M. ET
Venue: Hodges Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)
Forecast: 78 degrees with a chance of rain at kickoff
How to Watch: ESPN+ (USA), ESPN LATAM, YouTube (International)
KNOW YOUR CLUB - Miami FC
Miami FC returns to action this weekend as it travels to face Sporting JAX at Hodges Stadium, opening its USL Cup campaign.
The USL Cup is a separate competition from the USL Championship, with results not impacting league standings, giving Miami an opportunity to reset and build momentum heading into a busy stretch.
Miami is coming off a difficult result against Phoenix Rising FC, falling 3-0 at Pitbull Stadium despite creating several scoring opportunities throughout the match. After a slow start that led to an early goal, the team grew into the game around the midway point of the first half and began to control possession.
Miami generated multiple chances before and after halftime but lacked the finishing touch in key moments, including a missed penalty in the second half that could have shifted the momentum. Despite the result, the performance showed the group's ability to create and sustain attacking pressure.
Earlier this season, Miami displayed that attacking quality in a 4-2 victory over Sporting JAX, overcoming deficits and finishing strong in the final third.
With another meeting against the same opponent, Miami will look to be more clinical in front of goal and carry its attacking rhythm into a new competition.
KNOW YOUR OPPONENT - Sporting JAX
Sporting JAX returns home looking to take advantage of familiar surroundings as it faces Miami FC for the second time this season.
After falling 4-2 in the previous meeting, Sporting JAX will look to make adjustments and deliver a stronger performance against an opponent it is already familiar with.
Matches between the two sides have already produced goals and momentum swings, and with both teams knowing what to expect, Saturday's contest sets up for another competitive matchup.
Head-to-Head
Miami FC earned a 4-2 victory in the most recent meeting between the two sides earlier this season. As the teams meet again, that result adds context to what is expected to be another open and competitive match.
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