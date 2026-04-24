LSC Men Begin 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Campaign vs. Forward Madison FC
Published on April 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - The First Round of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup kicks off Saturday, and Lexington Sporting Club will commence the Cup campaign by hosting USL League One's Forward Madison FC.
The Prinx Tires Cup features all 43 clubs from the USL Championship and USL League One, split into six groups. Results do not count towards a club's regular season record.
Lexington was placed in Group 4 and will face off against Forward Madison, Detroit City FC, Indy Eleven and Louisville City FC in the tournament's First Round. The group stage will conclude July 11.
Point accumulation differs in the Cup from regular USL Championship play.
A match cannot end in a draw. If the clubs are level following 90 minutes of play, a penalty shootout will ensue. Points are awarded as follows:
Win - 3 points
Shootout win - 2 points
Shootout loss - 1 point
Loss - 0 points
The winner of each group will advance, along with one second-place club that earns a wild card spot.
Fans can find a complete breakdown of the Prinx Tires USL Cup groups and competition structure here.
Saturday marks Lexington's third consecutive year participating in the tournament and the second time it has been grouped with Forward Madison FC. In 2023, both sides matched up twice in Cup action as members of USL League One. The series was split with a pair of 1-0 victories going each way.
The match is presented by Chick-fil-a. Kickoff from Lexington SC Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET.
SCOUTING MADISON
Forward Madison FC reached the Cup Final in 2024, the tournament's inaugural season. It was only open to USL League One clubs at the time, and Madison powered its way to the title match before losing to Northern Colorado Hailstorm in penalties, 5-4.
The club failed to make it out of the Group Stage in 2025.
In four league matches so far this season, Madison has posted a 2W-1L-1D record with five goals scored and four conceded. It currently sits in sixth place in USL League One to start the season.
Stephen Annor leads the group with two goals, and Roman Torres' two assists rank first for the Wisconsin side.
Between the posts, John Harms has posted a 78.9% save percentage with 15 saves made and one clean sheet.
KEYCHAIN GIVEAWAY
The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition Lexington SC jersey keychain.
HOW TO WATCH
For those unable to attend the match, all the action will be streamed live on ESPN+.
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