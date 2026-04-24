Monterey Bay FC Begin Prinx Tires USL Cup Playing Host against Oakland Roots

Published on April 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC (0-5-2, 2 points) return home to host Northern California rivals Oakland Roots SC (3-1-3, 12 points) at Cardinale Stadium on Saturday, April 25, 2026. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. PT as both sides open the Group Stage of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Monterey Bay FC returns to Seaside following a difficult 4-1 loss to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC last weekend. While the "Crisp-and-Kelp" have shown flashes of resilience, the side is still searching for its first victory of the 2026 campaign across all competitions. Offensive production remains the primary focus for head coach Jordan Enchill, as MBFC has only managed to find the back of the net three times in seven matches this season, including recent goals from Wesley Leggett and Alex Dixon.

Oakland Roots SC enters the match in high spirits and clinical form, fresh off a dominant 4-2 midweek victory against Las Vegas Lights FC on Wednesday. The Roots have proven to be a difficult out this season, losing only once in their first seven league fixtures. Currently sitting near the top of the Western Conference standings, Oakland has displayed a balanced attack and a "never say die" attitude, highlighted by a 1-1 draw against FC Tulsa last Saturday before their midweek explosion at the Coliseum.

The previous matchup between both sides was on March 7 during MBFC's home opener in Seaside. Monterey Bay FC fell 1-0 to Oakland Roots SC during the 2026 USL Championship season opener at Cardinale Stadium. The Crisp-and-Kelp began the match having a tight and defensive match against Oakland until the first half ended scoreless with neither side finding the back of the net heading into halftime. Monterey maintained the clean sheet until the closing minutes of the game as the defense held firm against the visiting Northern California rivals. The score remained tied until Oakland Roots gained the lead for the first in the match at the 85th minute with a goal from Mark Fisher. With the victory for Oakland Roots, the visitors awarded MBFC their first loss of the season and secured three points in the season opener after the two clubs split their previous matches during the 2025 campaign at their respective stadiums.

Historically, this "NorCal Derby" has been a tightly contested affair, though Oakland holds the upper hand in 2026. The two sides last met in the season opener on March 7, where the Roots walked away with a 1-0 victory at Cardinale Stadium. While Monterey Bay has historically found success at home against Oakland, they will need to break a season-long winless streak to secure three crucial points in the opening match of the USL Cup group stage.

Monterey Bay FC vs. Oakland Roots SC

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026; 7:00 p.m. (PT)

Weather: Cloudy and 56°F

2026 USL Championship Records

Monterey Bay FC (0-5-2, 2 pts, 12th West); Oakland Roots SC (3-1-3, 12 pts, 4th West)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 24, 2026

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