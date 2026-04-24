I-25 Derby Returns: Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs Colorado Rapids
Published on April 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
We're headed to the Round of 16 in the U.S. Open Cup for the first time in club history, and it sets up another I-25 Derby against the Colorado Rapids.
Mark your calendars:
Date: April 29, 2026
Kickoff: 7 pm
Location: Dick's Sporting Goods Park
This time, it means more. A spot in the quarterfinals is on the line, and we need a strong Switchbacks presence to back the squad. Wear black and blue, bring your flags and scarves, and be ready to cheer loud.
Tickets:
All tickets for the match are general admission, so grab yours HERE. Once inside, head to Sections 100-102 and bring the energy with the Switchbacks crew.
Transportation:
Ride with the Trailheads supporters group. They're running buses from Weidner Field to Dick's Sporting Goods Park for a fee. There are limited spots remaining, so if you are interested in going, click HERE.
Driving up to Dicks Sporting Goods Park? Get parking info HERE.
Merchandise:
Gear up before you go. Enjoy 20% off merch (excluding clearance & custom jerseys) if you have a ticket to the match.
Shop hours:
April 27 & 28: 9:30 am - 4:30 pm
April 29: 9:30 am - 2:30 pm
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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