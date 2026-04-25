First Team Opportunities Prepare Academy Players for MLS NEXT Flex Success

Published on April 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







This weekend, the Republic FC Academy heads to Frisco, Texas for the MLS NEXT Flex tournament, the final qualifying event for the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs. The U15s, U16s, U17s, and U19s qualified for this competition by having the highest points-per-game records in their regional MLS NEXT division during the regular season and are set to face off against four MLS-affiliated clubs, fighting to secure a top spot. As the Indomitable Club's teams look to book their tickets to the MLS NEXT Playoffs, five players are coming into the weekend with key experience with Republic FC's First Team.

Reid Paskey, Brooks Doolittle, Jackson Montero, Rohan Chivukula and Luke Strassburg have all signed USL Academy Contracts this year, providing them the opportunity to train and play with the First Team while maintaining NCAA eligibility, and still compete with the academy teams. Republic FC's Academy provides the region's only youth-to-pro pathway and since its inception in 2015, has had over 40 players earn the opportunity to join the First Team on USL Academy Contracts. Over 25 have gone on to sign professional contracts, while nearly 100 have committed to play for Division 1 collegiate soccer programs.

This year's Academy signings are a testament to the Indomitable Club's ability to build up players and prepare them for high-level soccer, both at the collegiate and professional level. While preparing to play at the collegiate level, these Academy players have earned the opportunity to train with USL and MLS veterans, experience matchdays as USL Championship players, and even get minutes First Team matches, all while continuing to play in Academy competitions.

"The level of the guys on the first team is crazy," said Luke Strassburg, who made his First Team debut in U.S. Open Cup play on March 31. "Playing with their speed and technical ability going into college is going to be really helpful."

But it's not just playing on the first team that has allowed these players to grow, it all started with academy development with a club so close to home. All first team academy players are Sacramento natives, growing up in the area, attending Republic FC games as a fan and then making their way to the academy to jump-start their development and prepare them for their future with the beautiful game.

"The Academy has been a big part of my development," said Rohan Chivukula. "The coaches, Coach Eder [Quintanilla] and Coach Juan [Aguilar], they've pushed me to become better ever since I got there and playing with the other boys in the academy has only pushed me to be better."

"The club has a history of getting people from Sacramento onto the team, which is not common in this league, so being able to continue to do that is huge," said Head Coach Neill Collins. "The academy players are training with the First Team every day, they are putting in the hard work and when they go out on the pitch, it's another good moment for the team."

With these five Academy Contract players on the roster, Republic FC Academy heads into Flex with the skills and experience not available to any other clubs in the region.

"Our guys on Academy Contracts, they're getting that professional experience that's going to stand them in good stead when they go to play in Academy games or when they go off to college," said Head Coach Neill Collins. "For anyone who has those dreams of being professional, Republic FC is the place to be."

Sacramento Republic FC Academy will be hosting open tryouts Thursday, April 30 and Friday May 1 at Cosumnes River college for players born in 2008 - 2015. These tryouts are open to elite youth soccer players who aspire to play for Republic FC Academy teams with the end goal of acquiring SRFC Academy training invitations and roster offers. As the only youth-to-pro path line in the Sacramento Region, Sacramento Republic FC provides a direct line for players aiming to compete at the highest level of the game. Register now and don't miss your chance to train and develop up to the professional level with Republic FC's academy.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 24, 2026

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