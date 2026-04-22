Republic FC Draws Brooklyn FC

Published on April 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC's undefeated road streak continues as the club came back to earn a point for the second straight match in a 1-1 draw against Brooklyn FC on Tuesday night. Second half substitutes helped the Indomitable Club press Brooklyn's backline late in the match. With the final kick of the match, Jack Gurr drew a penalty in the box and Michel Benitez converted the opportunity from the spot for a point.

Back in his native New York, Danny Vitiello was called into action in the 9th minute as Stefan Stojanovic controlled the ball inside the box. Vitiello came off his line to cut off the angle and deflect the shot before collecting the ball near the endline.

As Republic FC began to build into the match and took its chances going forward, Brooklyn found the opening goal. The ball bounced through the top of the box and popped out to Markus Anderson for a shot from the edge of the 18-yard box that slotted into the bottom pocket.

The Quails nearly equalized just before halftime as Arturo Rodriguez placed a dangerous in-swinging corner kick. Lee Desmond rose up to flick the ball to a crowded six-yard box, but ultimately the ball was cleared away.

Sacramento came out of the break with a new resolve and pushed to level the contest. Blake Willey had a chance in the 54th minute when he intercepted a clearance and used his thigh to control the ball for a volley on frame, but goalkeeper Jackson Lee hit the deck to make the save.

Substitutes fortified the Indomitable Club's attack as the squad fought for its goal. Three-time All-League selection Jack Gurr made his much-anticipated season debut after missing the first month of the year with due to injury, and quickly made an impact. His 76th minute throw-in was tapped back by Lee Desmond for a curling one-touch shot from Michel Benitez that hit the crossbar.

Republic FC continued to push into stoppage time and had a chance in the 3rd minute of stoppage time as Dominik Wanner sent a dangerous cross through the box. Multiple Sacramento players were in the area, but no one could get a touch to it. The pressure continued to build and in what was likely to be the final play of the night, it paid off. Freddy Kleemann sent the ball forward for Jack Gurr, who was brought down in the box for a penalty. For the second time this season, Michel Benitez kept his composure as he stepped up to the spot to bring home the point.

The Boys in Old Glory Red return to action this Saturday to open group play in the Prinx Tires USL Cup against Spokane Velocity. Kickoff from Heart Health Park is at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com.

Sacramento Republic FC 1 - 1 Brooklyn FC

USL Championship

Maimonides Park (Brooklyn, NY)

April 21, 2026

Scoring Summary: SAC - Michel Benitez 90+6'; BKN - Markus Anderson 27'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Aaron Essel (caution) 37'; BKN - Gabriel Alves (caution) 62', Gabriel Alves (2nd caution - ejection) 90+5'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C), Freddy Kleemann, Chibi Ukaegbu (Jack Gurr 60'), Michel Benitez, Aaron Essel (Dominik Wanner 45'), Ryan Spaulding, Blake Willey, Arturo Rodriguez (Kyle Edwards 71'), Mayele Malango (Brandon Cambridge 71'), Forster Ajago

Unused substitutes: Pep Casas, Sergio Rivas, Jacob Randolph, Rohan Chivukula

Stats: Shots: 11, Shots on Goal: 3, Saves: 3, Fouls: 13, Corner Kicks: 5, Offsides: 2

Brooklyn FC: Jackson Lee, Gabriel Alves, Vuk Latinovich, Thomas Vancaeyezeele, Callum Frogson, Tommy McNamara (C) (Malik Pinto 66'), Taimu Okiyoshi, CJ Olney (Peter Mangione 85'), Jaden Servania (Juan Obregon 61'), Stefan Stojanovic (Abdoulaye Kante 61'), Markus Anderson (So Nishikawa 85')

Unused substitutes: Rocco Romeo, Lukas Burns

Stats: Shots: 8, Shots on Goal: 4, Saves: 3, Fouls: 18, Corner Kicks: 4, Offsides: 2







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 21, 2026

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