Owen Damm Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 7
Published on April 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa defender Owen Damm earned a selection to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 7 after his standout performance against Oakland Roots SC last Saturday.
Damm was an active figure in the attack for the Scissortails creating a team-high four chances including the match-tying assist for Bailey Sparks' header in the 70th minute. The 22-year-old was a constant presence on the ball with a team-high 83 touches along with three clearances and 14 completed passes in the final third.
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USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 7
GK - Raphael Spiegel, Oakland Roots SC
D - Nathan Messer, Charleston Battery
D - Adrian Díz Pe, Hartford Athletic
D - Kyle Adams, Louisville City FC
D - Owen Damm, FC Tulsa
M - Jorge Hernández, San Antonio FC
M - Tyler Pasher, Birmingham Legion FC
M - Adrien Pérez, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
F - Albert Dikwa, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
F - Ihsan Sacko, Phoenix Rising FC
F - Sadam Masereka, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Coach - Alan McCann, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Bench - Adam Beaudry (LDN), Kyle Edwards (OAK), Alex Crognale (SA), Wolfgang Prentice (OAK), Blaine Ferri (LEX), Khori Bennett (COS), Rubio Rubín (ELP)
FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Saturday, April 25 as it takes on One Knoxville SC at 7 p.m. for their first match in the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup. The club is celebrating College Night which includes a koozie giveaway for the first 1,000 fans at the gate along with discounted student tickets and the return of $1 Beer Section Night. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on Tulsa CW stations and streamed on ESPN+.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 21, 2026
- Match Preview: Las Vegas Lights FC at Oakland Roots SC: Wednesday, April 22, 7:00 p.m. PT - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Diz Pe Claims USL Championship Team of the Week Honors - Hartford Athletic
- Owen Damm Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 7 - FC Tulsa
- Switchbacks Players & Head Coach Named to Team of the Week for Week 7 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Blaine Ferri Named to Week 7 Team of the Week Bench - Lexington SC
- Charleston Battery's Nathan Messer Named to Week 7 USLC Team of the Week - Charleston Battery
- San Antonio FC Lands Two on USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Beaudry Named to USL Team of the Week - Week 7 - Loudoun United FC
- Rising Forward Ihsan Sacko Named to Team of the Week 7 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Hounds' Striker Dikwa Wins Player of the Week - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Sporting JAX Signs Jacksonville Native, Academy Talent Ethan Underwood to USL Championship Roster - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Match Preview: Brooklyn FC at New York Cosmos: Saturday, 2PM - Brooklyn FC
- Preview: Battery Travel to Rhode Island for Wednesday Clash - Charleston Battery
- Sazerac Company Joins LouCity, Racing as Cornerstone Partner - Louisville City FC
- Miami FC Falls to Phoenix Rising FC at Pitbull Stadium - Miami FC
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