Owen Damm Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 7

Published on April 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa defender Owen Damm earned a selection to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 7 after his standout performance against Oakland Roots SC last Saturday.

Damm was an active figure in the attack for the Scissortails creating a team-high four chances including the match-tying assist for Bailey Sparks' header in the 70th minute. The 22-year-old was a constant presence on the ball with a team-high 83 touches along with three clearances and 14 completed passes in the final third.

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USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 7

GK - Raphael Spiegel, Oakland Roots SC

D - Nathan Messer, Charleston Battery

D - Adrian Díz Pe, Hartford Athletic

D - Kyle Adams, Louisville City FC

D - Owen Damm, FC Tulsa

M - Jorge Hernández, San Antonio FC

M - Tyler Pasher, Birmingham Legion FC

M - Adrien Pérez, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

F - Albert Dikwa, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

F - Ihsan Sacko, Phoenix Rising FC

F - Sadam Masereka, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Coach - Alan McCann, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Bench - Adam Beaudry (LDN), Kyle Edwards (OAK), Alex Crognale (SA), Wolfgang Prentice (OAK), Blaine Ferri (LEX), Khori Bennett (COS), Rubio Rubín (ELP)

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Saturday, April 25 as it takes on One Knoxville SC at 7 p.m. for their first match in the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup. The club is celebrating College Night which includes a koozie giveaway for the first 1,000 fans at the gate along with discounted student tickets and the return of $1 Beer Section Night. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on Tulsa CW stations and streamed on ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 21, 2026

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