Hounds' Striker Dikwa Wins Player of the Week

Published on April 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release









Pittsburgh Riverhounds striker Albert Dikwa

(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Credit: Chris Cowger) Pittsburgh Riverhounds striker Albert Dikwa(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Credit: Chris Cowger)

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds striker Albert Dikwa has been named the USL Championship Player of the Week, presented by Konami eFootball, after his two-goal performance Saturday in a 2-1 win over Detroit City FC.

Dikwa scored both of the Hounds' goals, finding the net in the second and 83rd minute for his second multi-goal performance of 2026. More than just a finisher, Dikwa had the most touches on the ball of any Hounds player with 46, won possession seven times, was credited with two chances created and played through contact to win five free kicks for the team.

It is the first time in 2026 that a Hounds player has won Player of the Week and the first such honor for Dikwa since 2023, his Golden Boot-winning season in his previous stint with the Hounds. Already with five goals on the season, Dikwa will be part of the USL Team of the Week for Week 7 - his third weekly honor this year - which will be announced by the league later this afternoon.

The Hounds are back home at 7 p.m. this Saturday, when they will host Greenville Triumph SC in their first group match of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 21, 2026

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