Beaudry Named to USL Team of the Week - Week 7
Published on April 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC News Release
Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC's Adam Beaudry has been named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week for his week seven performance in the club's 0-0 draw against Hartford Athletic.
(GK) - Adam Beaudry - Adam Beaudry recorded four saves, an 8.4 FotMob rating, and a clean sheet in the club's 0-0 draw against Hartford Athletic this past weekend.
USL Championship Team of the Week
GK - Raphael Spiegel, Oakland Roots SC
D - Nathan Messer, Charleston Battery
D - Adrian Díz Pe, Hartford Athletic
D - Kyle Adams, Louisville City FC
D - Owen Damm, FC Tulsa
M - Jorge Hernández, San Antonio FC
M - Tyler Pasher, Birmingham Legion FC
M - Adrien Pérez, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
F - Albert Dikwa, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
F - Ihsan Sacko, Phoenix Rising FC
F - Sadam Masereka, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Coach - Alan McCann, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Bench - Adam Beaudry (LDN), Kyle Edwards (OAK), Alex Crognale (SA), Wolfgang Prentice (OAK), Blaine Ferri (LEX), Khori Bennett (COS), Rubio Rubín (ELP)
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 21, 2026
- Match Preview: Las Vegas Lights FC at Oakland Roots SC: Wednesday, April 22, 7:00 p.m. PT - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Diz Pe Claims USL Championship Team of the Week Honors - Hartford Athletic
- Owen Damm Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 7 - FC Tulsa
- Switchbacks Players & Head Coach Named to Team of the Week for Week 7 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Blaine Ferri Named to Week 7 Team of the Week Bench - Lexington SC
- Charleston Battery's Nathan Messer Named to Week 7 USLC Team of the Week - Charleston Battery
- San Antonio FC Lands Two on USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Beaudry Named to USL Team of the Week - Week 7 - Loudoun United FC
- Rising Forward Ihsan Sacko Named to Team of the Week 7 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Hounds' Striker Dikwa Wins Player of the Week - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Sporting JAX Signs Jacksonville Native, Academy Talent Ethan Underwood to USL Championship Roster - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Match Preview: Brooklyn FC at New York Cosmos: Saturday, 2PM - Brooklyn FC
- Preview: Battery Travel to Rhode Island for Wednesday Clash - Charleston Battery
- Sazerac Company Joins LouCity, Racing as Cornerstone Partner - Louisville City FC
- Miami FC Falls to Phoenix Rising FC at Pitbull Stadium - Miami FC
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