Beaudry Named to USL Team of the Week - Week 7

Published on April 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC's Adam Beaudry has been named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week for his week seven performance in the club's 0-0 draw against Hartford Athletic.

(GK) - Adam Beaudry - Adam Beaudry recorded four saves, an 8.4 FotMob rating, and a clean sheet in the club's 0-0 draw against Hartford Athletic this past weekend.

USL Championship Team of the Week

GK - Raphael Spiegel, Oakland Roots SC

D - Nathan Messer, Charleston Battery

D - Adrian Díz Pe, Hartford Athletic

D - Kyle Adams, Louisville City FC

D - Owen Damm, FC Tulsa

M - Jorge Hernández, San Antonio FC

M - Tyler Pasher, Birmingham Legion FC

M - Adrien Pérez, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

F - Albert Dikwa, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

F - Ihsan Sacko, Phoenix Rising FC

F - Sadam Masereka, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Coach - Alan McCann, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Bench - Adam Beaudry (LDN), Kyle Edwards (OAK), Alex Crognale (SA), Wolfgang Prentice (OAK), Blaine Ferri (LEX), Khori Bennett (COS), Rubio Rubín (ELP)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 21, 2026

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