Match Preview: HFD vs LDN

Published on April 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC hits the road this weekend for an Eastern Conference matchup against Hartford Athletic on Saturday, April 18. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET as the Red-and-White look to build momentum and secure three points away from home.

The Matchup

Loudoun United enters Saturday's matchup looking to turn positive moments into a complete performance on the road. The group has continued to show flashes of attacking quality in recent matches, creating chances in the final third while remaining competitive against strong opponents.

This weekend presents another opportunity for Loudoun to take a step forward, with a focus on consistency across all phases of play. Converting chances and maintaining defensive discipline will be key as the Red-and-White aim to come away with a result.

Hartford Athletic returns home looking to capitalize in front of its supporters. Known for its physicality and direct style of play, Hartford poses a challenge. Their ability to apply pressure at home makes this a demanding test for Loudoun as the club continues its early-season campaign.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on the upcoming match:

"I think we go into the Hartford game with confidence because of the performance we had against Louisville. It was a really strong performance from us, arguably one of our better ones this season. We're in a good place as a group, and we've got a couple of players hopefully coming back from injury, which helps as well. We know Hartford will be a tough test. They didn't get the result in their last game, but they've had good results and they're a good team. It'll be a difficult game, and we're ready for that."

Notes

Loudoun United FC holds a 5-1-12 all-time record against Hartford Athletic, winning four of the last five meetings between the two sides.

Bolu Akinyode will move into sixth place all-time in USL Championship regular season appearances (278) if he plays.

Akinyode can also move into 10th place all-time in USL Championship regular season minutes, needing 39 minutes to reach 21,238 career minutes.

Kwame Awuah will equal Abdellatif Aboukoura for seventh all-time in Loudoun United appearances across all competitions (84) if he plays.

How Can I Follow the Match?

Saturday's USL Championship match against Hartford Athletic kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be streamed on ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.