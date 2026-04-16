MUSC Match Preview: Charleston vs. Tampa Bay

Published on April 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







The Charleston Battery return home to host the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Sat., April 18, in Week 7 of the USL Championship regular season. Kickoff at Patriots Point is set for 3 p.m. ET and the match will air exclusively on national television via CBS Sports Network.

Charleston and Tampa Bay meet for the first time in 2026. The Battery hosted the Rowdies twice in 2025, once in the regular season and again in the USL Cup, and earned 2-1 victories in both contests.

The Battery (3W-2L-0D, 9pts) are aiming to bounce back after being dealt a 3-0 road defeat on Saturday against Brooklyn FC. The loss capped a three-week period of four road games as Charleston were unable to cap that stretch on a positive note.

Tampa Bay (4W-0L-1D, 13pts) enter this weekend as the final remaining undefeated team in the Eastern Conference, and the last of two in the league, with El Paso Locomotive FC. The Rowdies started the campaign on a four-game winning streak but were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw against Oakland Roots SC last weekend.

Looking at the Eastern Conference table, Charleston are in sixth and Tampa Bay are in first.

Storylines of the Match

No Quarter Derby - Back in play this year is the supporter-led No Quarter Derby. The rivalry is contested across both regular season games, meaning the true winner of the derby will be determined on June 10 for the reverse fixture in St. Petersburg. The Battery have won the derby the past four seasons (2022-25) after sweeping the series last year.

Competitive All-Time Series - The Charleston-Tampa Bay fixture is always a hotly contested one, regardless of the form the teams might have been in the weeks prior to the meetings. Those in attendance on Saturday should expect another spirited display in the rivalry, given that only four points separate the sides in the Eastern Conference table. The Battery currently hold a 15W-9L-3D record over the Rowdies in the all-time series, including an 11W-3L-0D record at home.

Familiar Faces Return - Among the main storylines on the minds of Charleston fans will be involving the trio of former Battery players who departed to join the Rowdies in the offseason: Nathan Dossantos, MD Myers and Leland Archer. Dossantos has played the most minutes of the three (449), while Myers has tallied two goals and one assist, but Archer has yet to appear in a match for his new club. The trio's arrival in St. Petersburg was part of the Rowdies' major offseason overhaul after finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference in 2025.

Opposing Streaks at Stake - Both teams have ongoing streaks going into this weekend. For the Battery, they have won five consecutive games in the fixture across the regular season, playoffs and USL Cup. Meanwhile, the Rowdies are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run dating back to the end of last season.

Battery Return Home - This weekend is bound to be a welcome one for Charleston as they have wrapped up their grueling road stretch, which included four away matches across the last three weeks. The Battery had mixed results during that period, winning at Louisville City FC while falling to Detroit City FC and Brooklyn FC, along with a defeat to Charlotte Independence in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. This Saturday is the Battery's first home game in a month, and they are currently undefeated at Patriots Point this year, with three wins across all competitions.

Emilio 10K Update - Emilio Ycaza is nearing 10,000 career minutes played in the USL Championship regular season. The midfielder currently has 9,884 minutes played going into Saturday.

Top Service Provided - Nathan Messer has been off to a sublime start to his chapter with the Battery and has made an immediate impact. In Championship play, the newcomer from USL League One currently leads the team with nine chances created and leads the league with 54 crosses.

'96 Anniversary Kits Debut - The Battery will be sporting a new look for the first time this year with their '96 Anniversary Kits, which commemorate the 30th anniversary of Charleston's first league title, the 1996 USISL Pro League. Both shirts evoke the same designs as the uniforms worn on August 24, 1996, at Stoney Field, when the Battery defeated the Charlotte Eagles to claim the league crown.

Updated Kickoff Time - A reminder to fans that Saturday's afternoon contest was moved up to 3 p.m. ET, from the previously scheduled 4 p.m. timeslot, as announced prior to the season's commencement.

National Stage - Patriots Point will make its 2026 debut on the national stage for the first, and currently only scheduled, home game to feature on national television. The match will air on CBS Sports Network exclusively, bringing the unique matchday experience in the Lowcountry to the national audience.

From the Training Ground

MATCH INFO

Charleston Battery vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

Saturday, April 18 - 3 p.m. ET Kickoff

Patriots Point

HOW TO WATCH:

Saturday's match will air exclusively on national television on CBS Sports Network, which may be accessed through a typical cable or satellite TV subscription that includes CBSSN. Check your TV's guide for the exact channel number.

The match is exclusive to CBSSN and will not be accessible via a Paramount+ subscription nor will it be available on local linear channels. Fans may use the CBS Sports App or website to stream the games by logging in with their TV subscription credentials.

A limited amount of tickets for Saturday are available now via SeatGeek.com, the Battery's exclusive digital ticketing provider.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 16, 2026

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