Charleston Battery's Nathan Messer Named to Week 7 USLC Team of the Week
Published on April 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery News Release
CHARLESTON, S.C. - The USL Championship announced Tuesday that Charleston Battery defender Nathan Messer was named to the league's Week 7 Team of the Week following the Battery's 1-1 draw with the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday.
Messer played a key role in driving the Battery's attack from the flanks and on set pieces throughout the match against the Eastern Conference leaders.
After going down in the 80th minute, Messer's service on a corner kick in the 82nd minute proved decisive to earn the Battery a point as he assisted Douglas Martinez's equalizer.
The defender had a productive day on both sides of the ball in addition to the assist, with four chances created (match-high), four clearances (co-team-high), six duels won, four accurate long balls, four recoveries and a 93% passing accuracy. His 8.0 player rating by FotMob was the highest of the game.
Messer currently leads the league with 61 crosses, and his two assists are one away from a share for the league lead. His 13 chances created in Championship play are the most on the team.
The Battery have now earned five Team of the Week selections in 2026.
Charleston will hit the road again for their next two matches: Rhode Island FC (April 22) and Loudoun United FC (April 25). The Battery's next home game will be on Sat., May 2, against the Sporting Club Jacksonville at Patriots Point. Tickets for the match are on sale now via SeatGeek.com, the club's exclusive digital ticketing provider.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 7
GK - Raphael Spiegel, Oakland Roots SC
D - Nathan Messer, Charleston Battery
D - Adrian Díz Pe, Hartford Athletic
D - Kyle Adams, Louisville City FC
D - Owen Damm, FC Tulsa
M - Jorge Hernández, San Antonio FC
M - Tyler Pasher, Birmingham Legion FC
M - Adrien Pérez, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
F - Albert Dikwa, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
F - Ihsan Sacko, Phoenix Rising FC
F - Sadam Masereka, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Coach - Alan McCann, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Bench - Adam Beaudry (LDN), Kyle Edwards (OAK), Alex Crognale (SA), Wolfgang Prentice (OAK), Blaine Ferri (LEX), Khori Bennett (COS), Rubio Rubín (ELP)
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 21, 2026
- Match Preview: Las Vegas Lights FC at Oakland Roots SC: Wednesday, April 22, 7:00 p.m. PT - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Diz Pe Claims USL Championship Team of the Week Honors - Hartford Athletic
- Owen Damm Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 7 - FC Tulsa
- Switchbacks Players & Head Coach Named to Team of the Week for Week 7 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Blaine Ferri Named to Week 7 Team of the Week Bench - Lexington SC
- Charleston Battery's Nathan Messer Named to Week 7 USLC Team of the Week - Charleston Battery
- San Antonio FC Lands Two on USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Beaudry Named to USL Team of the Week - Week 7 - Loudoun United FC
- Rising Forward Ihsan Sacko Named to Team of the Week 7 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Hounds' Striker Dikwa Wins Player of the Week - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Sporting JAX Signs Jacksonville Native, Academy Talent Ethan Underwood to USL Championship Roster - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Match Preview: Brooklyn FC at New York Cosmos: Saturday, 2PM - Brooklyn FC
- Preview: Battery Travel to Rhode Island for Wednesday Clash - Charleston Battery
- Sazerac Company Joins LouCity, Racing as Cornerstone Partner - Louisville City FC
- Miami FC Falls to Phoenix Rising FC at Pitbull Stadium - Miami FC
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Other Recent Charleston Battery Stories
- Charleston Battery's Nathan Messer Named to Week 7 USLC Team of the Week
- Preview: Battery Travel to Rhode Island for Wednesday Clash
- Martinez's Late Equalizer Splits Points Between Battery, Rowdies
- Battery Host First-Place Rowdies in Nationally Televised Derby Saturday Afternoon
- MUSC Match Preview: Charleston vs. Tampa Bay