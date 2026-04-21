Charleston Battery's Nathan Messer Named to Week 7 USLC Team of the Week

Published on April 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The USL Championship announced Tuesday that Charleston Battery defender Nathan Messer was named to the league's Week 7 Team of the Week following the Battery's 1-1 draw with the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday.

Messer played a key role in driving the Battery's attack from the flanks and on set pieces throughout the match against the Eastern Conference leaders.

After going down in the 80th minute, Messer's service on a corner kick in the 82nd minute proved decisive to earn the Battery a point as he assisted Douglas Martinez's equalizer.

The defender had a productive day on both sides of the ball in addition to the assist, with four chances created (match-high), four clearances (co-team-high), six duels won, four accurate long balls, four recoveries and a 93% passing accuracy. His 8.0 player rating by FotMob was the highest of the game.

Messer currently leads the league with 61 crosses, and his two assists are one away from a share for the league lead. His 13 chances created in Championship play are the most on the team.

The Battery have now earned five Team of the Week selections in 2026.

Charleston will hit the road again for their next two matches: Rhode Island FC (April 22) and Loudoun United FC (April 25). The Battery's next home game will be on Sat., May 2, against the Sporting Club Jacksonville at Patriots Point. Tickets for the match are on sale now via SeatGeek.com, the club's exclusive digital ticketing provider.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 7

GK - Raphael Spiegel, Oakland Roots SC

D - Nathan Messer, Charleston Battery

D - Adrian Díz Pe, Hartford Athletic

D - Kyle Adams, Louisville City FC

D - Owen Damm, FC Tulsa

M - Jorge Hernández, San Antonio FC

M - Tyler Pasher, Birmingham Legion FC

M - Adrien Pérez, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

F - Albert Dikwa, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

F - Ihsan Sacko, Phoenix Rising FC

F - Sadam Masereka, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Coach - Alan McCann, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Bench - Adam Beaudry (LDN), Kyle Edwards (OAK), Alex Crognale (SA), Wolfgang Prentice (OAK), Blaine Ferri (LEX), Khori Bennett (COS), Rubio Rubín (ELP)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 21, 2026

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